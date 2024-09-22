Laura Loomer's Most Embarrassing Outfits Over The Years

Laura Loomer is a member of the rogues' gallery of far-right figures whose behavior is arguably more controversial than that of their idol Donald Trump, and she's garnered attention for being someone whose company the former president likes to keep. However, long before Loomer's weird relationship with Trump started coming under scrutiny, she was staging stunts that captured the media's attention, and she sometimes used her clothing to make a statement in the worst kind of way.

When her rhetoric got her banned from Twitter in 2018, Loomer protested the decision with an ill-considered accessory: a Star of David badge like those the Nazis once ordered Jewish people to wear, per NBC News. Unsurprisingly, equating her plight to that of Holocaust victims wasn't a popular move. "Using that star as a whinge against Twitter is spitting on all 6 million Jews who were slaughtered by Nazis. She aligns herself with Nazis every damn day, takes up their causes and makes them her own. She is beyond despicable!" one critic tweeted. In 2019, the conspiracy theorist caused controversy again by filming herself dressed like a Mexican stereotype in a sombrero and serape. As reported by The Guardian, Loomer has bragged about supporting mass deportations and described herself as a "white activist." She was wearing the racist outfit to mock illegal immigrants when she got arrested for illegally entering the property surrounding the governor's mansion in California, per The Sacramento Bee.

While these style decisions were clearly meant to offend, Loomer has also worn some embarrassing ensembles that probably weren't supposed to be offensive to the eye.

