Laura Loomer's Most Embarrassing Outfits Over The Years
Laura Loomer is a member of the rogues' gallery of far-right figures whose behavior is arguably more controversial than that of their idol Donald Trump, and she's garnered attention for being someone whose company the former president likes to keep. However, long before Loomer's weird relationship with Trump started coming under scrutiny, she was staging stunts that captured the media's attention, and she sometimes used her clothing to make a statement in the worst kind of way.
When her rhetoric got her banned from Twitter in 2018, Loomer protested the decision with an ill-considered accessory: a Star of David badge like those the Nazis once ordered Jewish people to wear, per NBC News. Unsurprisingly, equating her plight to that of Holocaust victims wasn't a popular move. "Using that star as a whinge against Twitter is spitting on all 6 million Jews who were slaughtered by Nazis. She aligns herself with Nazis every damn day, takes up their causes and makes them her own. She is beyond despicable!" one critic tweeted. In 2019, the conspiracy theorist caused controversy again by filming herself dressed like a Mexican stereotype in a sombrero and serape. As reported by The Guardian, Loomer has bragged about supporting mass deportations and described herself as a "white activist." She was wearing the racist outfit to mock illegal immigrants when she got arrested for illegally entering the property surrounding the governor's mansion in California, per The Sacramento Bee.
While these style decisions were clearly meant to offend, Loomer has also worn some embarrassing ensembles that probably weren't supposed to be offensive to the eye.
Laura Loomer's leggings blunder
Trying to marry athleisure apparel and workwear can sometimes result in an outfit that looks disjointed and unprofessional. Oversized blazers and leggings can be a stylish combo when done right, but Laura Loomer decided to pair a hip-length tweed blazer with thin black leggings for the 2019 Student Action Summit. Her charcoal gray coat was dowdy and drab, and it created an unbalanced silhouette when partnered with her pants. It also appears that she was wearing black socks with her shoes, which were a frumpish pair of black mules with pointed toes. If she wanted to keep her feet warm, swapping that unsightly combo with a pair of boots with a longer shaft would have made a world of difference.
Loomer could have asked the man she's pictured posing with for some style tips. Her far more adventurous companion is fashion designer Andre Soriano, a former contestant on "Styled to Rock." Then again, he did create one of Lauren Boebert's most inappropriate outfits, the "Let's Go Brandon" dress she wore for a 2021 meeting with Donald Trump. The gown wouldn't be considered tasteful in many circles, but based on some of Loomer's own Trumpy fashion choices, it seems like a look she would love to rock in her hero's presence.
Her unhealthy obsession with a Donald Trump shirt
There's no doubt that Laura Loomer is one of Donald Trump's biggest stans. In a 2023 North American TV interview, she said that she even once chose her Trump trumpeting over a boyfriend who didn't like her prioritizing the former president's campaign. She also loves her MAGA gear dearly. In one of the many photos she has taken with Trump, he's wearing his standard suit and red tie combo, while she's sporting a "Donald Trump did nothing wrong" T-shirt and a pair of shorts. She also has on a Gucci belt and a baseball cap with the number 47 embroidered on it in gold — it's her way of letting everyone know that she desperately wants Trump to be the 47th president of the United States. Aside from being Trump campaign overkill, her casual outfit looks odd next to his business attire. The attempt to dress it up with a designer accessory was also, as Trump would say, "Sad!"
Loomer's account on X, formerly known as Twitter, features several tweets begging her followers to buy their own shirts proclaiming Trump's innocence, which they can conveniently purchase on her website. "I wear this shirt at least 3 times a week," she tweeted in March 2023. By that August, she was feeling an even stronger desire to rep Trump with her clothing. After revealing that she was going to rock the shirt while shopping for hurricane supplies, she wrote, "I wear it everyday. I don't even wear anything else anymore." Yeah, that's not weird at all.
Beam her up, Trumpy!
"Star Wars" icon Mark Hamill is one of Donald Trump's most outspoken celebrity haters, so of course Laura Loomer would be more of a "Star Trek" gal. At least, it looked like she was paying homage to the sci-fi franchise for one of her photo-ops with Trump. However, her black knock-off Uggs definitely were not Starfleet issued.
Loomer's black-and-blue, color-block top was giving Dr. Beverly Crusher — the failed congressional candidate even had the black pants and red hair to complete her futuristic look. However, the chief medical officer on the USS Enterprise never wore a blue Trump beanie. Trump might be a "Star Trek" fan, seeing as how the Space Force logo he unveiled in 2020 resembles the Starfleet emblem, so maybe Loomer's outfit was a Space Force uniform reject?
If Loomer is a Trekkie, she might be disappointed to learn that "Star Trek: The Next Generation" star Patrick Stewart would prefer not to boldly go where Trump wants to take the world. In a 2020 Esquire interview, Stewart criticized the four-time indicted felon. "What is happening in Washington is very disturbing. I found the State of the Union address to be a profoundly disturbing experience," he said. Maybe what Trump needed ahead of that speech was a little Loomer pep talk. Then again, her presence didn't seem to benefit him when he debated Kamala Harris.
She styled her MAGA-red dress all wrong
For Politicon in 2018, Laura Loomer wore a red bodycon mini dress that was more of a date night look than one suitable for a political event. It was sleeveless and tight with a hemline that hit a few inches above the knee. Other than being a poor choice for the occasion, the dress was fine. However, Loomer made some "Looney Tunes" accessories choices.
Her black cross-body baguette handbag featured dainty floral embroidery that clashed with the vibe of her dress; it would have been better matched with a frillier frock. Her footwear was also a head-scratcher. She had on mesh mules in a coppery color that were just screaming to be paired with a cream pantsuit or a pencil skirt and dress shirt.
Perhaps Loomer's goal was to stand out against other female journalists of the Republican persuasion, which is what she fancies herself to be. "Have you ever noticed how all of the female conservative pundits and TV barbies are slowly morphing into the same person?" she tweeted the same month she attended Politicon. "There must be some type of carbon copy for women who want to have a gig as a Conservative commentator. They all look exactly the same. Very strange." They might all have similar wardrobes, but at least they aren't wearing the same Trump tee every day. It's surprising that Loomer didn't Trumpify her dress by turning it into a jumbo version of a "Make America Great Again" hat, as she once tweeted, "I enjoy being a human billboard and I LOVE President Trump!"
She tried to make skinny jeans great again
An outfit Laura Loomer wore in February 2020 was a grab bag of some of her greatest fashion fail hits. There was more "Star Trek" color-blocking, this time in Captain Jean-Luc Picard's red-and-black color scheme. The outmoded tweed blazer was also back, and she decided once again to pair it with pants that made her blocky up top and tapered from the hips down. However, this time around, she sported that sartorial scourge of Generation Z: the skinny jean. There were so many stale trends going on already, and then she had to go and slip on a pair of white smooth loafers. Because the flats' lighter color stood out against the darker hues of the rest of her outfit, they struck a discordant note. This was the look she rocked for a "Jexit" event aimed at getting Jewish Democratic voters to jump ship and embrace the MAGA mentality.
Loomer once loved to market herself as "the most banned woman in the world," thanks to Uber, Lyft, Paypal, various social media platforms, and other companies refusing to do business with her. Clothing retailers weren't on that list, so she can't blame them for forcing her to put together such a shambolic outfit. If it's the best she can do without assistance from a stylist, this explains why she mostly sticks to wearing her Trump merch.