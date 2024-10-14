The Tragedy Of Former Child Star Kim Richards Is So Sad

The following article includes mentions of addiction.

Life as a Beverly Hills Housewife may seem sweet, but not everything is as diamond-coated and seamless as it may appear on television. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kim Richards knows it all too well, as she's had countless personal dramas play out during her years on Bravo. From her fallouts with her family to her battles with addiction, the California native has overcome countless struggles in the limelight over the years.

But living her life in the spotlight was something she adapted to from a very young age, after being born into a wealthy family and becoming a child star. She gained notoriety for taking on the role of Prudence in the sitcom, "Nanny and the Professor," in the early 70s, and she went on to star in several shows and films on the Disney Channel. Eventually, reality television came calling, and she joined the cast of the "RHOBH" in 2010. However, Richards' problems only seemed to grow when she opened her personal life up to the world, and she became famous for her outbursts and beef with other cast mates — including her sister, Kyle Richards.

The "Escape to Witch Mountain" star's obstacles are much more than just a Housewives storyline. She's battled several demons over the last few decades, and not just ones fans have seen on screen. Here's a look at the tragic life of former child star Kim Richards.