Lauren Boebert's Long-Awaited Hair Makeover Can't Distract From Her Tasteless Tump Rally Outfit
Lauren Boebert debuted a fresh 'do for a Donald Trump rally on October 11, 2024, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colorado. The politician finally ditched her trademark aggressive side part for a softer and trendier look. However, there was nothing new about Boebert's outfit, which was in her go-to predictable blue color hue and in keeping with her recent dedication to projecting a goody-two-shoes reputation.
The patterned dress was far removed from the inappropriate outfits Boebert has been caught wearing in the past. But what the cheap-looking and ill-fitting frock (one of many she's worn) lacked in outrageousness, it more than made up for in tastelessness with a frilled hem and lace-paneled plunged neckline. Still, it wasn't Boebert's outfit fail that was most notable; it was her uncharacteristically center-part hair that fell in waves and framed her face.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was cheered as she arrived just now. She pumped her fist and said "fight, fight, fight!" pic.twitter.com/WGob0gK1zc
— Quentin Young (@qpyoungnews) October 11, 2024
Boebert's known for riling up the MAGA base. She didn't disappoint as she arrived at the event, enthusiastically pumping her fist in the air and urging the cheering crowd to "fight, fight, fight!" And there were plenty of people to rile up. "100s of supporters have already lined up, 4 hours ahead of Trump's remarks," NewslineCO editor Quentin Young captioned a video taken from outside the rally. "Lots of red hats and American flag garb. Festive mood," he captioned another.
Boebert's focused on the MAGA prize
If Lauren Boebert is stressed by the latest scandal to rock her personal life, she showed no sign of it when she arrived at the Aurora rally. The congresswoman appeared focused on the November 5 election, putting her son's recent legal woes aside.
Tyler Boebert was arrested in February and charged in connection to multiple car and property thefts. "Boebert is facing the following charges: four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents — Multiple Victims, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses," Rifle PD announced on Facebook. Lauren expressed heartbreak over the arrest. "I love my son Tyler, who has been through some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn't ask for," she said in a statement to the Denver Post. "It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track."
Ultimately, Tyler escaped jail time. He appeared at Garfield County Court on Thursday and entered a guilty plea to one count of attempted identity theft. As part of his plea agreement, all remaining charges would be dismissed if he finishes probation without incident. Lauren was undoubtedly relieved. Still, there was a proviso that likely didn't please the impassioned Second Amendment champion, as if Tyler didn't complete probation, he's still be charged with a felony. "If you have a felony on your record, you can't own firearms," Judge John Neiley warned Tyler (via The Post Independent).