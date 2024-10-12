Lauren Boebert's Long-Awaited Hair Makeover Can't Distract From Her Tasteless Tump Rally Outfit

Lauren Boebert debuted a fresh 'do for a Donald Trump rally on October 11, 2024, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora, Colorado. The politician finally ditched her trademark aggressive side part for a softer and trendier look. However, there was nothing new about Boebert's outfit, which was in her go-to predictable blue color hue and in keeping with her recent dedication to projecting a goody-two-shoes reputation.

The patterned dress was far removed from the inappropriate outfits Boebert has been caught wearing in the past. But what the cheap-looking and ill-fitting frock (one of many she's worn) lacked in outrageousness, it more than made up for in tastelessness with a frilled hem and lace-paneled plunged neckline. Still, it wasn't Boebert's outfit fail that was most notable; it was her uncharacteristically center-part hair that fell in waves and framed her face.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was cheered as she arrived just now. She pumped her fist and said "fight, fight, fight!" pic.twitter.com/WGob0gK1zc — Quentin Young (@qpyoungnews) October 11, 2024

Boebert's known for riling up the MAGA base. She didn't disappoint as she arrived at the event, enthusiastically pumping her fist in the air and urging the cheering crowd to "fight, fight, fight!" And there were plenty of people to rile up. "100s of supporters have already lined up, 4 hours ahead of Trump's remarks," NewslineCO editor Quentin Young captioned a video taken from outside the rally. "Lots of red hats and American flag garb. Festive mood," he captioned another.