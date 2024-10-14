Who Is Matthew Eyet, Alina Habba's Low-Key Ex-Husband?
Matthew Eyet may not share the same level of national recognition as his ex-wife Alina Habba, but his legal career is still just as impressive in its own right. Eyet, who was married to former president Donald Trump's handsomely paid attorney Alina Habba from September 2011 to December 2019, specializes in helping people and small businesses through his own firm named Eyet Law LLC.
However, unlike Habba, who has been thrust into the public eye due to her questionable relationship with Trump, Eyet has built a more private practice that focuses on tax law, civil litigation, and estate planning.
The Pennsylvania native's path to success began during his time at Widener University School of Law, where he graduated at the top of his class and served as co-valedictorian. While his early legal career included positions at various firms, it was his establishment of Sandelands Eyet LLP in 2013 that marked his first major professional milestone. Interestingly, Eyet worked alongside Habba during this period, as she was a managing partner at the firm for a time. Despite such personal and professional connections to Habba, Eyet has managed to maintain a career largely out of the spotlight, in contrast to his ex-wife's much more public one.
Children are the only remaining connection between Alina Habba and Matthew Eyet post-divorce
Though their marriage ended in 2019 — around the same time their professional relationship seemingly came to an end, as well — Matthew Eyet and Alina Habba remain connected in one major way through their two children, Chloe and Luke. Little is known about what their co-parenting relationship is like. However, we know it now includes Habba's second husband Gregg Reuben.
Coincidentally, Reuben has faced legal troubles tied to tax warrants — something Eyet's legal expertise just so happens to center around. Perhaps under different circumstances, Reuben could've used Eyet's help in defending himself against the IRS.
Nevertheless, Eyet lives a post-divorce life out of the spotlight, avoiding much of the public attention that surrounds his ex-wife. He maintains a nonexistent presence on social media, suggesting he prefers a quieter life focused on his legal practice and his kids. (In other words, don't expect some drastic public transformation from him like the one we saw from Habba.)