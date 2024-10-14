Who Is Matthew Eyet, Alina Habba's Low-Key Ex-Husband?

Matthew Eyet may not share the same level of national recognition as his ex-wife Alina Habba, but his legal career is still just as impressive in its own right. Eyet, who was married to former president Donald Trump's handsomely paid attorney Alina Habba from September 2011 to December 2019, specializes in helping people and small businesses through his own firm named Eyet Law LLC.

However, unlike Habba, who has been thrust into the public eye due to her questionable relationship with Trump, Eyet has built a more private practice that focuses on tax law, civil litigation, and estate planning.

The Pennsylvania native's path to success began during his time at Widener University School of Law, where he graduated at the top of his class and served as co-valedictorian. While his early legal career included positions at various firms, it was his establishment of Sandelands Eyet LLP in 2013 that marked his first major professional milestone. Interestingly, Eyet worked alongside Habba during this period, as she was a managing partner at the firm for a time. Despite such personal and professional connections to Habba, Eyet has managed to maintain a career largely out of the spotlight, in contrast to his ex-wife's much more public one.