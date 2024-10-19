Heartbreaking Details About Hallmark Star Tricia Helfer

Tricia Helfer is one of the many actors who made a name for herself as a Hallmark star with her feel-good movies, "Operation Christmas" and "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." By then, she already had an extensive resumé, having been a model since she was 17 years old and then finding fame with her role in "Battlestar Galactica." Because her character, Number Six, was complex despite being a robot, fans either loved or despised her. When the show ended and Helfer got the part of an FBI agent in "Dark Blue," she told Page Six, "It's great to play on the fun side and not be the one everyone hates. I remember when I first started 'BSG' thinking, 'Everybody hates me!' and my husband said, 'You're bad, they're supposed to hate your character. That means you're doing your job right.'"

Aside from some backlash from fans, Helfer has had a successful career, but moments in her personal life threatened to derail her happiness. Between a health scare and a public divorce, the "Mistletoe Over Manhattan" star proves that her life doesn't always imitate her Hallmark movies' happy endings.