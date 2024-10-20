Why We Rarely See Kate Middleton's Son Prince Louis In Public

Prince Louis may not have had as many chances as his older siblings, Prince George and Prince Charlotte, to make his mark at royal events, but he always makes the most of those he does get to attend. And while he's usually involved in positive behavior that bodes favorably for him and the royals, there have been times when his parents have had to chastise him in public. For example, the young prince gave his mother, Kate Middleton, a very hard time during 2022's Platinum Jubilee, where he was among the royals on the balcony. As you can see, Louis totally rebuffed his mother's attempt to correct his behavior and continued to make rude faces at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Who remembers the funny moment when Prince Louis shushed his mother, The Princess of Wales, at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant? 🤣 Louis certainly stole the show during the Jubilee, with his iconic facial expressions which became an instant meme. pic.twitter.com/uTnlaoFsJw — The Crown Chronicles (@crownchronicles) December 29, 2022

Of course, no one expects perfect conduct out of a young child 24/7 — not even his royal mother. According to OK!, Catherine, Princess of Wales, expects a bit of unruly behavior from her youngest. "Louis is an energetic child and clearly was unable to contain his excitement at being at a public event," shared a source with the publication. "Kate doesn't worry about their behavior too much. She loves to see them being kids." Besides, Louis' sister, Princess Charlotte, is sometimes a big help during these moments. "She keeps Louis in line when needed. She's very proper about these things," added the insider.

In any case, Louis is fourth in line to the British throne, so we have no doubt he'll definitely be seen more in the coming years!