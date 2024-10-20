Why We Rarely See Kate Middleton's Son Prince Louis In Public
Kate Middleton and Prince Williams' oldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, enjoy more social events than their brother, Prince Louis. According to royal expert Lizzie Robinson, the royal parents are purposefully keeping Louis, born in 2018, out of the public eye until he's a little older. "They've been really careful to manage how they've done it and what they've taken [the children] to," shared Robinson on "The Royal" (via The Mirror). "They've considered each event on a case-by-case basis. And the fact that Louis wasn't taken suggests that they are considering what they think is right for each child at what time," she added about his missed events. "So, you know, his time will come."
Of course, Louis hasn't been totally sidelined. Although he may not have shown his face at some of the royals' leisurely events, such as Wimbledon, which Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended with his big sister Charlotte in 2024, his parents have allowed him to attend some of the more historic, high-profile royal events. For example, Prince Louis totally upstaged King Charles III at his own coronation in May 2023. He also attended Trooping The Colour — his grandfather's annual birthday celebration since he ascended the throne — in 2024. And while Louis always inspires entertaining headlines when he's in public, he definitely kicked things up a notch by dancing — and at times seeming uninterested — throughout the day.
Prince Louis' past appearances have been memorable
Prince Louis may not have had as many chances as his older siblings, Prince George and Prince Charlotte, to make his mark at royal events, but he always makes the most of those he does get to attend. And while he's usually involved in positive behavior that bodes favorably for him and the royals, there have been times when his parents have had to chastise him in public. For example, the young prince gave his mother, Kate Middleton, a very hard time during 2022's Platinum Jubilee, where he was among the royals on the balcony. As you can see, Louis totally rebuffed his mother's attempt to correct his behavior and continued to make rude faces at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
Of course, no one expects perfect conduct out of a young child 24/7 — not even his royal mother. According to OK!, Catherine, Princess of Wales, expects a bit of unruly behavior from her youngest. "Louis is an energetic child and clearly was unable to contain his excitement at being at a public event," shared a source with the publication. "Kate doesn't worry about their behavior too much. She loves to see them being kids." Besides, Louis' sister, Princess Charlotte, is sometimes a big help during these moments. "She keeps Louis in line when needed. She's very proper about these things," added the insider.
In any case, Louis is fourth in line to the British throne, so we have no doubt he'll definitely be seen more in the coming years!