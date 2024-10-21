The Sketchiest Legal Troubles That Have Rocked Pawn Stars

"Pawn Stars" is centered around a Las Vegas pawn shop that buys and sells valuable items, so you know there are bound to be many sketchy moments both on and off the show. The History Channel series follows Rick Harrison and his family, who run the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop near the strip. During each episode, customers bring in all sorts of items, from jewelry to something as wacky as dinosaur eggs, and it's up to Harrison's eagle eyes to assess their worth.

Sometimes, customers bring in stolen merchandise in hopes of making a quick buck. However, Harrison and his crew run a tight ship and always take down the seller's info, which they give to the local authorities and Homeland Security. Things do slip through the legal system on occasion, and when an item turns out to be stolen, it's the Harrison family that's out of money. "I took a hit for $40,000 on a set of diamond earrings," Harrison told NPR. "Asked him all the questions and he showed me receipts. Apparently, he had committed some credit card fraud. I was out $40,000," he added, revealing that the cops came by to retrieve the illicit jewelry. And that's not the only time Harrison had a brush with the law.

Between lawsuits and arrests, some of the "Pawn Stars" cast members' biggest scandals prove that it's not just their customers who have had shady legal dealings.