Malia Obama Proves She's Barack & Michelle's Edgiest Child With Denim Corset Outfit
Malia Obama showed off her ever-evolving fashion sense while attending an after-party for Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's "Sweat" tour. The burgeoning film director was rubbing elbows with celebrities such as Lily-Rose Depp and her girlfriend, 070 Shake, who posed for a picture with Charli XCX at the after-party in Los Angeles. Another snap from the post-concert gathering captured the oldest daughter of Barack Obama rocking one of her edgiest outfits yet. She rocked a pleated corset top with thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline. Malia also wore a stylish denim skirt with a frayed bottom, along with a green hoodie that she sported off-the-shoulder while talking to a friend at the party.
Malia Obama at the Spotify 'SWEAT' tour after-party in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/HtWVAzggUa
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2024
As the photo of Malia spending time with members of the entertainment industry was shared online, fans were impressed by her ensemble. They were surprised to see how much she had matured since her father was in office. Not only did people heap praise on the Obama daughter, but they were happy to see her forging her own lane, considering her high-profile parents.
In the months leading up to the "Sweat" tour concert, Malia had shown she was unafraid to push the envelope fashion-wise. She was photographed in athleisure wear in July, wearing a bright orange two-piece in Los Angeles. Malia covered up her sports top and bike shorts with baggy sweats and a green hoodie — the same hoodie that she appeared to wear at the Charli XCX party. That sweat top seems to be a fav of Malia's, as she was photographed wearing it on her way to an L.A. brunch in September. Earlier that month, Malia gave a rare interview on the red carpet and turned heads with her chic look.
How Malia Obama has shown off her creativity
Malia Obama attended the Deauville American Film Festival in France in September. She was presented with the Young Spirit Award at the festival, as the young filmmaker had debuted her short film "The Heart" earlier that year. Prior to the festival, Barack Obama's daughter walked the red carpet in a trendy asymmetrical outfit by Vivienne Westwood. The stylish plaid piece had two color schemes, including a red and white corset-style top. Plus, Malia had on a blue and white plaid maxi skirt. The former first daughter spoke about how daunting it was to have all eyes on her as she made her way to the festival. "I'm so excited. I mean, I've never done anything like this ... so of course [I'm] a little bit terrified, but mostly just excited," Malia told Paris Match on the red carpet.
Not only has Malia expressed herself through fashion, but she has also tested her artistic boundaries as a writer. She was hired as a writer on "The Swarm," the Amazon Prime series created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers. According to Nabers, Malia impressed them with her creativity. "Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny," the showrunner told ET in March 2023.
In an effort to perhaps drop any nepo baby labels and allow herself to test her creative limits, Malia changed her name and goes by "Malia Ann" in the film industry. When her short debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in February, the fest released a YouTube short titled "Meet the Artist 2024: Malia Ann."