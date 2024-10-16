Malia Obama Proves She's Barack & Michelle's Edgiest Child With Denim Corset Outfit

Malia Obama showed off her ever-evolving fashion sense while attending an after-party for Charli XCX and Troye Sivan's "Sweat" tour. The burgeoning film director was rubbing elbows with celebrities such as Lily-Rose Depp and her girlfriend, 070 Shake, who posed for a picture with Charli XCX at the after-party in Los Angeles. Another snap from the post-concert gathering captured the oldest daughter of Barack Obama rocking one of her edgiest outfits yet. She rocked a pleated corset top with thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline. Malia also wore a stylish denim skirt with a frayed bottom, along with a green hoodie that she sported off-the-shoulder while talking to a friend at the party.

Malia Obama at the Spotify 'SWEAT' tour after-party in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/HtWVAzggUa — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2024

As the photo of Malia spending time with members of the entertainment industry was shared online, fans were impressed by her ensemble. They were surprised to see how much she had matured since her father was in office. Not only did people heap praise on the Obama daughter, but they were happy to see her forging her own lane, considering her high-profile parents.

In the months leading up to the "Sweat" tour concert, Malia had shown she was unafraid to push the envelope fashion-wise. She was photographed in athleisure wear in July, wearing a bright orange two-piece in Los Angeles. Malia covered up her sports top and bike shorts with baggy sweats and a green hoodie — the same hoodie that she appeared to wear at the Charli XCX party. That sweat top seems to be a fav of Malia's, as she was photographed wearing it on her way to an L.A. brunch in September. Earlier that month, Malia gave a rare interview on the red carpet and turned heads with her chic look.