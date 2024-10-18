One Direction Band Members Break Silence On Liam Payne's Tragic Death

The remaining members of One Direction also took to social media to share their own equally heartfelt tributes to Liam Payne. Harry Styles posted a photo on Instagram of Payne performing on stage, expressing how "truly devastated" he was by the loss and how much he would miss his former bandmate. "His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honor to be alongside him as he did it," Styles noted. "The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life." Niall Horan, meanwhile, admitted on Instagram that it didn't "feel real."

Louis Tomlinson, reportedly Payne's closest friend in the group, similarly shared a picture of the two of them performing together. "Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul," he penned. "And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction." The pop star also addressed Payne directly, expressing his gratitude for their enduring friendship and promising to always be there for Payne's son, Bear: "I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was."

Even Zayn Malik, who clashed with Payne (alongside other 1D members), during their time together, posted an emotional tribute. Alongside a touching throwback showing the two as teenagers, with Malik resting his head on Payne's lap in a car, the singer admitted, "I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives." Malik continued by detailing how Payne helped him cope with homesickness when they were out on the road, letting his bandmate know he wasn't alone and could always lean on him for support and encouragement.