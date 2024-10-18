Princess Diana's Nieces Just Took The William Vs. Harry Feud To New Level Of Messy

The feud between Prince William and Prince Harry continues to escalate, and it's only getting messier. Now, Princess Diana's nieces — Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, and Lady Eliza Spencer — have subtly made their loyalties known.

On October 16, 2024, the three Spencer sisters, daughters of Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, attended the Centrepoint Awards, where Prince William serves as patron, much like his late mother. Lady Kitty also serves as an ambassador for the organization, which focuses on helping homeless youth. Naturally, the trio made their presence known with style: twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza opted for matching blue silk dresses from Temperley London, while Lady Kitty took things up a notch in a Dolce & Gabbana dress adorned with embroidered florals, with just enough blue undertones to coordinate with her sisters. Also spotted at the event were Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, though the Spencers were definitely the stars of this show.

At the event, Prince William delivered a speech marking his nearly two decades as Centrepoint's patron: "It has always been a great privilege to meet the young people that they, and their partners, support," he said. "Tonight is no exception." But while the sisters weren't exactly spotted having a buddy-buddy moment with William, their united front — something they rarely pull off together — spoke volumes. After all, actions (and matching outfits) speak louder than words.