Princess Diana's Nieces Just Took The William Vs. Harry Feud To New Level Of Messy
The feud between Prince William and Prince Harry continues to escalate, and it's only getting messier. Now, Princess Diana's nieces — Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, and Lady Eliza Spencer — have subtly made their loyalties known.
On October 16, 2024, the three Spencer sisters, daughters of Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's brother, attended the Centrepoint Awards, where Prince William serves as patron, much like his late mother. Lady Kitty also serves as an ambassador for the organization, which focuses on helping homeless youth. Naturally, the trio made their presence known with style: twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza opted for matching blue silk dresses from Temperley London, while Lady Kitty took things up a notch in a Dolce & Gabbana dress adorned with embroidered florals, with just enough blue undertones to coordinate with her sisters. Also spotted at the event were Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, though the Spencers were definitely the stars of this show.
At the event, Prince William delivered a speech marking his nearly two decades as Centrepoint's patron: "It has always been a great privilege to meet the young people that they, and their partners, support," he said. "Tonight is no exception." But while the sisters weren't exactly spotted having a buddy-buddy moment with William, their united front — something they rarely pull off together — spoke volumes. After all, actions (and matching outfits) speak louder than words.
The Spencers are reportedly divided in the feud between Prince Harry and Prince William
While the Spencer sisters appear to be firmly in Prince William's corner, Prince Harry isn't completely out of allies on his mother's side. Back in May 2024, when Harry flew from Montecito to London for the Invictus Games ceremony, the Royal Family was notably absent. But Princess Diana's siblings, Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Spencer, were right there to show support. Harry even gave them a shout-out in his tell-all memoir "Spare," proving they have maintained a strong bond.
Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole pointed out that this divide between the Spencers and the Windsors has always run deep. "There never was much love lost between the Spencers and the Windsors," he told the Daily Mail. "That divide was shown in its deepest and starkest form this week when Prince Harry's 'birth family', led by Earl Spencer and his sister Lady Jane Fellowes, went to St Paul's to support him at the thanksgiving service celebrating the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games. And the entire Royal Family stayed away."
Despite the ongoing tensions, insiders suggest there's still a chance that one of the Spencers might play peacemaker between the feuding brothers. According to sources, a reconciliation down the line isn't entirely out of the question. "Everyone is hoping that there might be some kind of intervention from Jane or Charles [Spencer] which will hopefully bring them back together," they told Express.