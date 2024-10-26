Does Reba McEntire Wear Hearing Aids? What We Know About The Rumors

Oddly enough, Reba McEntire has found herself at the center of more than a few baseless rumors throughout her career. More specifically, whispers about Reba McEntire's health have run rampant for years. One of the latest (and most absurd) bits of gossip about the country star suggested McEntire secretly wears hearing aids. Some versions of this rumor went as far as to say she might even be deaf. However, there doesn't appear to be any truth to the claim that Reba McEntire is deaf or uses hearing aids.

Although the new judge on "The Voice" has never spoken publicly about her hearing, there are a couple of possible explanations behind this rumor. For one, most musicians wear earpieces so that they can keep time and stay in rhythm over the sound of roaring crowds. They look an awful lot like hearing aids, and, in a way, they do aid in hearing. That said, it's not because the singer has hearing loss — it is simply a staple of modern performances. Beyond this, there's also the fact that McEntire frequently works with the Starkey Hearing Foundation, an organization that helps those who are hard of hearing, have hearing loss, or need hearing aids around the world.