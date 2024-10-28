Who Is Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams' Girlfriend Alina Thyregod?

Caleb Williams has been in the headlines for his impressive preseason debut with the Chicago Bears and his relationship with his more private girlfriend, Alina Thyregod. The rookie proudly introduced his S.O. during the NFL Draft event in April 2024, following months of speculation surrounding his dating life. Thyregod looked stunning in her sparkly floor-length dress with an open back, while Williams himself turned heads in his custom suit by Chrome Hearts. Earlier, the lovebirds were spotted leaving their hotel in Detroit together, with Thyregod also sharing a glimpse of their red-carpet looks on TikTok.

Before this, Thyregod seemingly hinted at her romance with Williams when he appeared in one of her TikTok videos in January 2024. The clip shows the happy couple goofing around by the pool; Thyregod has on a two-piece swimsuit that showcases her fit figure, while Williams is shirtless and wearing brown shorts. Meanwhile, Williams "soft-launched" their relationship in November 2023 when he posted a photo of himself snuggling with his girlfriend on Instagram. On "The Pivot Podcast," the rising star revealed that he and Thyregod briefly dated in high school and reunited in 2023 during William's senior year at the University of Southern California (USC).

"She's from Europe, Danish," the athlete said of his girlfriend. "She moved from D.C. because her dad had a job [there]. ... So I met her in D.C. at the end of her tenure." The two split as Thyregod had to move back to her native Denmark (presumably for her studies), although they never quite lost touch over the years. As Williams recalled, "[We] kept in strong communication throughout four years, and then we're back dating again." Now, Thyregod is rubbing elbows with Olympic royalty; gymnast Simone Biles is also among the wives and girlfriends of the Chicago Bears.