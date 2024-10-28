Who Is Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams' Girlfriend Alina Thyregod?
Caleb Williams has been in the headlines for his impressive preseason debut with the Chicago Bears and his relationship with his more private girlfriend, Alina Thyregod. The rookie proudly introduced his S.O. during the NFL Draft event in April 2024, following months of speculation surrounding his dating life. Thyregod looked stunning in her sparkly floor-length dress with an open back, while Williams himself turned heads in his custom suit by Chrome Hearts. Earlier, the lovebirds were spotted leaving their hotel in Detroit together, with Thyregod also sharing a glimpse of their red-carpet looks on TikTok.
Before this, Thyregod seemingly hinted at her romance with Williams when he appeared in one of her TikTok videos in January 2024. The clip shows the happy couple goofing around by the pool; Thyregod has on a two-piece swimsuit that showcases her fit figure, while Williams is shirtless and wearing brown shorts. Meanwhile, Williams "soft-launched" their relationship in November 2023 when he posted a photo of himself snuggling with his girlfriend on Instagram. On "The Pivot Podcast," the rising star revealed that he and Thyregod briefly dated in high school and reunited in 2023 during William's senior year at the University of Southern California (USC).
"She's from Europe, Danish," the athlete said of his girlfriend. "She moved from D.C. because her dad had a job [there]. ... So I met her in D.C. at the end of her tenure." The two split as Thyregod had to move back to her native Denmark (presumably for her studies), although they never quite lost touch over the years. As Williams recalled, "[We] kept in strong communication throughout four years, and then we're back dating again." Now, Thyregod is rubbing elbows with Olympic royalty; gymnast Simone Biles is also among the wives and girlfriends of the Chicago Bears.
Alina Thyregod is a private individual
Unfortunately, there aren't a lot of details about Caleb Williams' girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, as both her Facebook and Instagram accounts are currently set to private. However, as mentioned above, she enjoys posting occasionally on TikTok, where the Danish beauty has given her followers a glimpse of her romance with Williams, as well as bits of her life in Europe. From her earlier posts, it appears that Thyregod attended a private boarding school in Denmark, where she graduated sometime in June 2022. As reported by Sports Illustrated, Thyregod hopes to embark on a career in fashion and has reportedly worked for brands such as HGTV and Elle.
During the NFL Draft event in April 2024, Williams gushed about his girlfriend while speaking to The Mirror U.S. about navigating his newfound fame. "It's pretty easy [to brush it off]," he said of dealing with public scrutiny. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come here, to be on stage. It's easy to enjoy when you have your family, your mentors, your girlfriend, old teammates. People who care for you, who love you." Before Thyregod, the up-and-coming athlete dated public relations student Valery Orellana, whom Williams similarly met when he was in high school. The pair also kept their romance private and very rarely engaged on social media during their two-year relationship. They were last spotted together in September 2022, when Orellana attended one of William's football games at USC. However, it remains unclear when or why their relationship ultimately fell apart.
Caleb Williams and Alina Thyregod have been inseparable
Since going red-carpet official in April 2024, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and his girlfriend Alina Thyregod haven't exactly shied away from the spotlight. In June, the happy couple jetted off to Paris for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show, which they attended alongside the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and fellow affluent NFL star Lamar Jackson. Both were decked out in designer pieces: Williams in a green jacket over a crisp white shirt and dark denim jeans, and Thyregod in a black button-up sweater and LV-patterned skirt. They were later seen cozying up to one another during a preseason match-up against the Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs in August. Photographers captured the two sharing sweet moments throughout the game, including a playful laugh (pictured above) and Thyregod resting her head on William's shoulder. For the outing, the Danish beauty kept things simple by rocking a sleek, short bob and barely-there makeup (just some lip gloss and light concealer). Even with the understated look, she managed to look effortlessly stunning.
Meanwhile, Thyregod has continued to cheer for Williams proudly from the sidelines, once stepping out in a custom denim outfit featuring her boyfriend's name and jersey number on the back. She shared pictures of her game day look in a TikTok carousel posted in September, which garnered praise from her followers and even Williams himself. "Look at you," the quarterback wrote, while another person chimed in, "Game day outfits ATE." In October 2024, she uploaded another photo carousel to her TikTok showing highlights from her fall break with Williams. "Queen of Chicago," one follower remarked about the gorgeous NFL WAG, who has a lot of unwritten rules to learn.