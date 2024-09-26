Meet The Wives & Girlfriends Of The Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are one of the NFL's most iconic teams, and over the years, they've featured some incredible players. The Bears' current roster is no different, with players like Caleb Williams, D.J. Moore, and many others dominating the gridiron. While there's plenty written about the players, one area of their life that tends to go unnoticed is their significant others.
Of course, some players' wives are more famous than they are — just ask Jonathan Owens. Still, far more wives and girlfriends (WAGS for short) aren't as well known as the players they're with, which is a shame, as that group of women includes many impressive people. There are some players who choose to keep their wife or girlfriend away from the public eye, but occasionally, a post to Instagram, TikTok, or elsewhere will reveal who's dating whom.
The Chicago Bears' WAGS are important people in the players' lives, and many of them are fascinating on their own. Granted, not every player sees someone or is married, but plenty of players do, and several got married soon after they joined the team. Here are a few of the most amazing wives and girlfriends of the Chicago Bears.
Jaylon Johnson's girlfriend Janessa McFadden is a registered nurse
Jaylon Johnson entered the 2020 NFL draft in lieu of completing his senior year at the University of Utah. It turned out to be a good decision for the young cornerback, as he was picked up by the Chicago Bears, and not long after, he scored a $76 million contract extension. While there's plenty of information about Johnson, not as much is known about his fiancée, Janessa McFadden.
The couple appears to be more interested in privacy than some of the other players on the team. Still, there is some information out there about McFadden and her relationship with Johnson. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on May 30, 2024. At the time, the couple was expecting, and Johnson has a young daughter whom he mentioned in an ESPN interview in 2023.
McFadden holds an associate's degree from Fresno City College and became a registered nurse at Aspen University. According to her LinkedIn, McFadden works as a registered nurse at Valley Children's Healthcare. She's also a critical care pediatric emergency and trauma registered nurse, so when she's not cheering her husband from the sidelines, she's most certainly keeping herself busy.
Caleb Williams' girlfriend Alina Thyregod is often by his side
Caleb Williams played for the Oklahoma Sooners and then the USC Trojans before the Heisman-winning quarterback was selected by the Chicago Bears as the first overall pick at the 2024 NFL draft. His rookie contract amounted to just shy of $40 million, and he made his pro debut on September 8, 2024, against the Tennessee Titans, which the Bears won.
When he was selected at the 2024 draft, Williams' girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, was there by his side. Their relationship wasn't confirmed until Thyregod posted a video of the two on TikTok in January 2024, but despite that revelation, not much is known about her. The couple keeps most of the details of their union private, though they've leaked a few glimpses into their lives on social media.
Williams and Thyregod attended the Gonzaga College High School together and dated during that time but broke up sometime during high school. It appears that he and Thyregod found one another again and they're officially dating. Williams revealed on The Pivot Podcast that Thyregod is Danish, and moved to the States with her father, who had a job in Washington D.C.
D.J. Moore's fiancé Raven Battle has a love for fashion and travel
D.J. Moore's NFL career kicked off with the Carolina Panthers, which picked him up at the 2018 NFL draft. The wide receiver went on to play for the Panthers until the Bears picked him up in 2023. The following year, the Bears extended his contract for four years for $110 million, so he's likely not leaving the team anytime soon.
Moore is said to be one of the best-looking NFL players in the game today, but he's no longer on the market. On February 13, 2023, Moore proposed to his then-girlfriend, Raven Battle, and they have two children together, a son and a daughter. Most of Battle's social media focuses on her kids, and it's clear she loves her family and has an interest in fashion and travel.
It's unclear when they started dating, but they appear to be going strong and often post pictures of themselves with the kids. About their wedding, Battle told People, "We haven't begun planning a wedding. D.J. and I aren't really traditional people; we'll probably elope with our babies. If D.J. has anything to do with planning, it'll probably include Disney World."
Tommy Sweeney's girlfriend Devin Kiernan enjoys her privacy
Tommy Sweeney has played for a few teams since joining the NFL in the 2019 season. He started out playing tight end for the Buffalo Bills but left the team for the New York Giants in 2023, but a medical issue sidelined him for the season. He joined the Chicago Bears' offseason practice squad roster in 2024 and was cut in August 2024.
While there's not a lot of information out there pertaining to Sweeney's private life, some details can be gleaned from his social media. Sweeney is dating Devin Kiernan, and he's posted several images of them together on his Instagram. While this confirms that he's dating Kiernan, there's almost no information available pertaining to Kiernan, leaving Sweeney's fans guessing.
There aren't any details about when the couple began dating, but using Sweeney's Instagram as a guide, it looks as if they've been dating since at least March 2018. That's the earliest that Kiernan appears on Sweeney's page, so they could have begun dating much earlier than that. It's also unclear what Kiernan does for a living, though she appears to support Sweeney in his career.
Kevin Byard's wife Clarke Byard is a corporate accounts manager
Kevin Byard started his professional career when he was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 2016 draft. Since then, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, and the Chicago Bears picked him up for a two-year contract at the beginning of the 2024 season. The Chicago Bears safety has been off the market for a while, as he married Clarke Byard on July 8, 2018.
The happy couple has two children, a daughter and a son, who were born in 2019 and 2020. Their daughter came a month early, and their son had to be delivered by Kevin on their bathroom floor, which Clarke discussed on the "Out of Bounds" podcast. Clarke is a graduate of Howard University, where she completed her degree in Legal Communications.
According to Sportskeeda, she previously worked as a corporate account manager in Nashville, Tennessee, but after Kevin was traded to the Eagles, she left her position to join him. Clarke has an active online presence on social media but keeps her account private. Conversely, Kevin's social media is filled with pictures of his family interspersed among the many shots of him playing football.
Roschon Johnson's girlfriend Cyera Hintzen is a professional soccer player
Roschon Johnson played running back for the University of Texas and was selected at the 2023 NFL draft by the Chicago Bears. Unlike some pro athletes, Johnson didn't leave school early to go pro and completed his degree in business management prior to entering the draft. He had a successful rookie year and things are looking good for his career.
As far as his personal life, Johnson began dating Cyera Hintzen, possibly while they both attended UT. While Johnson is busy playing football, Hintzen is doing the same thing; only, she's a striker for USL Super League club Dallas Trinity — so, soccer. Hintzen has been playing pro soccer since 2021, and before that, she played for the U.S. under-19 team.
While there's plenty of information pertaining to both athletes, they haven't revealed much about their relationship. Johnson's Instagram is filled with football pics, but Hintzen's posts are more revealing. In 2021, Hintzen threw up an Instagram post, writing, "Had to show him what real football is." Unfortunately, both players have been quiet about how things are going between them, but they appear to still be together.
Montez Sweat's girlfriend Tiana Smith-Whyte is an economist
Montez Sweat is a defensive end whose professional career kicked off when he was selected by the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) in 2019. He remained with the team until the Chicago Bears scooped him up in 2023, and he's played for them since. His contract with the Bears is impressive, as he signed a four-year extension for $98 million.
Sweat's girlfriend is Tiana Smith-Whyte, and while she has an active TikTok, there's not a lot of information about her online. According to her LinkedIn, Smith-Whyte earned a bachelor's degree in economics in 2021 from the University of Maryland Baltimore County, which came after her time at Howard University. She most recently worked for Chanel in a retail position.
Smith-Whyte's TikTok is pretty revealing, as she's posted several videos, including one of the couple celebrating the gender reveal and pregnancy announcement of their son. That video was posted in 2022, so the child was born and was nearly two years old when his father signed a contract with the Chicago Bears. Other videos show their son, Shiloh, doing what little kids do, revealing Smith-Whyte to be a very caring and loving mother.
Rome Odunze's girlfriend Alannah Davidson earned a degree in linguistics in 2024
Rome Odunze is a wide receiver who played for the Washington Huskies before the Chicago Bears selected him in the 2024 NFL draft for a $22.7 million contract. Odunze was selected 9th overall in the first round, so he was a hot commodity and has shown a great deal of promise on the gridiron. Odunze isn't married, but he's been dating Alannah Davidson for a while.
On March 13, 2022, Odunze posted a picture of Davidson on his Instagram, celebrating their one-year anniversary. That puts their dating timeline into focus as similar posts kept on coming. On their three-year anniversary, Davidson posted a series of pictures of the happy couple together doing all sorts of things couples do.
The two share more than most pro ballers do about their significant others, which is somewhat unusual. Regardless, Davidson isn't just Odunze's girlfriend; she has her own life. She graduated from the University of Washington with a bachelor's degree in linguistics with a minor in anthropology. Her LinkedIn profile lists her current occupation as a freelance film photographer..
T.J. Edwards' wife Kelly Jo Edwards works as a patient concierge
T.J. Edwards played for the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, though he wasn't selected at the draft. Edwards continued playing for the Eagles and was signed for a three-year contract worth $19.5 million. He went on to play in 17 games his first season with the Bears and started the 2024 season out strong.
Edwards became engaged to Kelly Jo Edwards in 2022, and the couple got married on March 19, 2023. They posted several images from the ceremony on Kelly Jo's Instagram page, which is full of pictures of the happy couple doing all kinds of activities together. According to The U.S. Sun, Kelly Jo works as a real estate agent for RE/MAX Ignite, though it's unclear if she continued doing so after T.J. moved to Chicago.
Kelly Jo also attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied rehabilitation psychology. She previously worked as a physical therapy aid while living in Wisconsin. It's unclear when the couple started dating, but from Kelly Jo's Instagram posts, it appears they've been together since March 2017.
Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles is a gymnastics superstar
Jonathan Owens played for Missouri Western State University and was signed by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. He then played for the Houston Texans until 2022, and in 2023, he signed with the Green Bay Packers. Finally, Owens signed a two-year contract with the Chicago Bears in 2024. Unlike the other players mentioned in this article, Owens is actually less famous than his wife, Simone Biles.
Biles is the most successful American Olympic gymnast of all time, with 11 Olympic medals to her name, seven of which are gold. Owens was with Biles in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, where his wife took home three gold and one silver medal for the USA Gymnastics Olympics Team. On the occasion, Owens took to Instagram, posting, "Witnessing history every time you step on the mat."
The couple first met in March 2020 on the dating app Raya. Biles discussed their meeting with the Wall Street Journal: "He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him, and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later." The couple tied the knot on April 22, 2023, and Owens and Biles are living a lavish life together. Some have even gone as far as calling them one of the hottest NFL couples.
Keenan Allen's wife Ciandra Monique is a stay-at-home mom
Keenan Allen began his professional career with the San Diego Chargers (now in Los Angeles) and played with the team for a decade. In 2024, the Chicago Bears scooped him up in a trade in 2024. Allen brought over a decade of experience that includes six Pro Bowl appearances to the team.
He also had a stint on "The Masked Singer," which isn't relevant to his football career, but singing did come into play upon meeting his future wife, Ciandra Monique. The couple met while attending the University of California, Berkeley, in 2010 and began dating soon after. Evidently, it wasn't his prowess on the football field that wood her — it was his singing.
Monique told ESPN, "He was posting videos of him singing in college at the time. That's what attracted me. I'm like, 'Wow, he's not only cute, but he could sing.'" Allen and Monique tied the knot on June 18, 2022, five years after they became engaged, and they have several kids they post about often.
Teven Jenkins' wife Sydney Jenkins studied human resources and management
Teven Jenkins' college career kicked off with Oklahoma State, and he was selected by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL draft. Jenkins continued playing with the team as a guard and has been doing well in Chicago. Jenkins is a talented football player, but he's also demonstrated skills playing basketball, though not professionally. He's married to Sydney Jenkins and has been since 2023.
Sydney studied human resources and management services while attending Louisiana State University. She's also an athlete and played softball for her college team. Sydney and Teven met at Oklahoma State University, and they began dating in November 2019, which is clear from Sydney's Instagram posts around that time. Teven took to social media to confirm their relationship status in March the following year.
Teven proposed to Sydney in November 2021, and they remained engaged for about two years before tying the knot. The couple married on March 17, 2023 and have since welcomed a daughter, Olivia, into the world in January 2024. It's unclear if Sydney is currently working, though with her degree, she should be able to find work in any city Teven lands a contract, including Chicago.
Tyson Bagent's girlfriend Maggie Litzinger studies nursing
Tyson Bagent played in college for the Shepherd University Shepherd Rams, where he completed his education. Bagent was undrafted in the 2023 season but was picked up by the Chicago Bears as a free agent that year. He went on to play five games that season as quarterback. Bagent hasn't been too vocal about who he's dating, but his girlfriend hasn't always shared that practice.
Maggie Litzinger posted in a since-deleted series of pictures on Instagram, confirming she was dating the Bears QB. It's unclear when they started dating, but they likely met while at school. Maggie started a pre-nursing program at the University of South Carolina, and eventually transferred closer to home at West Virginia University. She switched her focus to become a physician's assistant as she pursues a master's degree program.
Unfortunately, while Maggie is a prolific poster on Instagram, she doesn't share anything about her boyfriend, save for the now-deleted pics. The same is true of her TikTok, which is filled with videos that have nothing to do with Bagent. Similarly, Bagent's Instagram is also devoid of any mention of his girlfriend, so while it was confirmed that they were dating previously, it's possible they aren't any longer. That said, it's equally as likely they are still a couple, though it seems they're keeping the details of their relationship to themselves.