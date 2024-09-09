Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Live Wildly Lavish Lives
Husband and wife Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are a widely-recognized sports industry power couple, and their love of luxury is just as prevalent as their respective athletic prowess. The Olympian and the St. Louis-born NFL player have been together since 2020 and have shared their devotion for each other with the world ever since. "We clicked really, really well in the beginning because we're athletes and we have the same busy schedules," Biles told TODAY of their connection. "We're with each other 24/7, so I feel like now when we're not with each other it's almost weird. We're always texting or calling each other. It's kind of gross in a way."
As a pair, Biles and Owens have taken their lavish lifestyle to a new level. From over-the-top parties and getaway vacations, to top dollar jewels and accessories, they've run the gamut when it comes to the high-end lifestyle. They've included friends, family, and even pets in their daily luxury, as well as shared with their millions of followers around the world. Even as they move towards the future in their careers and in their personal lives, Biles and Owens are committed to doing so together — and as fabulously as possible.
They're building a Texas-sized mansion
For Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, it's only natural for the Texas-residing couple to build a Texas-sized mansion fit for a king and queen. While Owens called Houston home for a short period while he played with the city's NFL team, Biles is based in the area from childhood. The winningest U.S. female Olympic gymnast in history began posting snippets of their home's construction in 2023 by sharing behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram to her many followers. From the lavish kitchen backsplash and large central island, to the huge vaulted windows with a stunning view of the surrounding water, the future home of Mr. and Mrs. Owens is surely styled for the superstar athletes. There's even plans for a game room, wet bar, and movie theatre inside the compound.
But it hasn't all been a dream throughout the construction process. In October 2023, Biles shared an update on the house after experiencing an unidentified setback. "Called my dad for backup yesterday [because] I panicked!" she shared to her Instagram story (via People). "But I've made so much progress & I'm so proud of myself. Jonathan will deal with the end result oops ... I hope I did it decently & thought of all the things."
They had two weddings
It was a doubly extravagant affair when it came time for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens to tie the knot in 2023. Their first wedding ceremony was simple in nature, taking place at a courthouse in Houston. Afterward, the pair stayed poolside to celebrate their newlywed status and shared pictures to their respective social medias.
However, the second ceremony was far more extravagant. The two set off for Cabo, Mexico, where they were wed in front of more than 100 friends and family. "I've never been so nervous before in my life," Biles shared to Vogue. "[But,] I felt confident walking down the aisle. Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream ... The ceremony was so beautiful and dreamy!" To add to the lavishness, the bride wore a total of four designer dresses by Galia Lahav during the ceremony and multiple wedding cakes during the reception. "I want to do it again," Biles gushed to Vogue. "We had the best night of our lives. It was a 12 out of 10!"
They go on luxurious vacations
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens take their luxury lifestyles with them wherever they go, especially when partaking in over-the-top vacations. The pair tends to travel to tropical locations when they get away, and they have shared their adventures to locations like Belize and Turks and Caicos with their followers numerous times. All of that jet-setting has made Biles a bit of a pro when it comes to packing, and she's even shared her travel tips. "I used to put outfits in plastic bags and write 'Day 1,' 'Day 2,' or whatever, and that was my packing hack," she told Travel + Leisure. "But now I think they have those bags that you can like suction the air [out of]. That's really helpful, especially on long trips."
Despite their penchant for beachside getaways, Biles affirms that there is still one thing that takes precedence over a luxurious holiday: her husband. "I love you more than Belize and that's a lot," she shared to Instagram. For his part, Owens seems to return the sentiment on social media when the pair get away together — especially when they're celebrating major occasions, like birthdays. "Want to wish my beautiful fiancée a happy birthday!!!" he wrote on his Instagram in 2022 for Biles' birthday in Turks and Caicos. "What's a better place to bring it in than paradise."
They've invested in some serious bling
No top-of-their-game athlete is complete without some standout jewelry! Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have flaunted major hardware to their millions of followers. Biles' engagement ring alone cost her then-future hubby $300,000. The ring, which was designed by Zo Frost, was custom-made for the couple. Owens himself collaborated with the designer months in advance to create the perfect design for his then-future bride. The piece features a hand-picked 3-carat oval-shaped diamond at its center surrounded by a halo overhead.
Mrs. Owens is also no stranger to dropping dough on accessories. She has paid six figures for custom-made jewelry that symbolizes her spouse, including a diamond-encrusted necklace with a "J" initial. She also has a matching set of "OWENS"-adorned jewels that include a diamond necklace and matching ring that flaunts the couple's last name. "No we ain't perfect, but we're damn close," Owens shared to Instagram alongside a series of photos of the couple in matching pajamas and sparkling silver watches and necklaces.
They fly private all over the world
It's not hard to imagine that A-game athletes like Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens charter their own private planes to travel. Whether they are heading off to a private vacation destination, or skipping across states during the NFL season, the pair has taken full advantage of the jet-setting lifestyle.
Spending many days on the road is part of the job for Owens, who entered his seventh NFL season in 2024. Despite his busy schedule, he has still been able to make time to cheer for his Olympic champion wife. He got permission from his team to take time off to see her compete with the 2024 Paris Olympics USA women's gymnastics team — even after a full day of practice. "My flight is later this evening, so [when] I end up getting there, it'll be, I think, 9:00 a.m. Paris time," he shared to Good Morning Football of his travel plans. Biles has returned the favor to her hubby, appearing at numerous NFL games throughout Owens' career at teams including the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, and the Chicago Bears.
They love flaunting their designer wear
It's rare to see Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens out and about without several designer pieces, whether it's clothes, accessories, or anything in between. Biles has a flair for Louis Vuitton, having shared images of her luxury luggage and more. Her husband has even surprised her with a shopping spree at the designer store just because. Biles and Owens have even shared their love of Louis with their dogs. The gymnast shared a picture of one of her French bulldogs donning a miniature Louis Vuitton backpack.
Their flair for designer wear doesn't stop at couture. The pair once commissioned high end bedazzled Nike sneakers to wear at their destination wedding in 2023. "Simone requested incorporating pearls into our initial gold Swarovski crystal design," the bling designer Leila Bensarghin told People of the special pieces. "So, I mocked up a gold and pearl Nike swoosh and we fell in love with how the two complemented one another."
But not all of their fashion sense relies on high-end designers. The two know how to have fun with things, especially when it comes to supporting each other. Biles has donned swanky custom-made NFL jackets to support her hubby, while Owens has done the same for his wife during competitions by throwing on fun t-shirts emblazoned with her name and face.
Their cars are top notch
Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens are known for having sizable cars that match their larger-than-life lifestyle. The gymnast flaunts a Mercedes Benz AMG G63, which has a reported starting price of $190,000. But that's not her only hot ride, as she and Owens have an oversized garage full of top-of-the-line vehicles including a Range Rover Evoque, a Range Rover Velar, a Mercedes Benz AMG GLE 43, and a Dodge Challenger SRT. Based on estimated prices, her roster of rides costs well-over an estimated $400,000.
Despite her love of luxury cars, Biles has detailed her initial skepticism when she learned to drive as a young person. "My dad taught me the basics in a huge, empty parking lot," she wrote in her autobiography, "Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance" (via EssentiallySports). "Then it was time to take the show on the road. The first time I drove on a highway, with traffic, I was so tense that my legs were like sticks that wouldn't bend." To make matters worse, her family kept lamenting their potential fate in the back row. "The whole time, [my sister] Adria was in the backseat of the car yelling, 'We're gonna die! She's gonna kill us all,'" she recalled. "Thanks, sis!"
Simone hosted a girls getaway just for her bachelorette party
Even when they are apart, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens know how to have a fun, fabulous time with friends and family. Before their wedding, Biles flew to one of her favorite spots to celebrate her bachelorette party with friends. "Belize, we're ready for you!" the athlete posted in an Instagram video of her and her friends getting ready for the getaway.
The party itself was a dual bachelorette bash, as Biles' friend, lifestyle blogger Kayla Simone, was also celebrating her then-upcoming nuptials. The trip was luxurious from the start, with matching outfits for the bridal party, out-of-this-world accommodations, and lots of laughs. Plus, what's a getaway without a gift? In a picture shared to Instagram, Biles flaunted several high-end presents from designers like Chanel while surrounded by golden "BRIDE" balloons and a matching sash. She continued to share peeks at the festivities on her Instagram Story, detailing a twerk off and drinking games that the group indulged in during the girls' trip.
They know how to party hard
It's not just athletics that Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are experts at. The married couple is also known for their partying antics for any and every occasion imaginable. Biles once threw an epic birthday party for her husband, surprising him with a confetti-strewn celebration surrounded by friends and family. The party also served as the pair's three year anniversary.
During their wedding weekend, the pair took partying to a new level, with Biles detailing just how into the celebration she got. "Momma Biles is probably telling me I need to eat before I black out," she shared on her Instagram Story (via the Daily Mail). "Which would have been good advice about 3 hours before this ... [because] I did indeed black out and miss the rest of the pool party."
Biles has also detailed some of her unforgettable party experiences after her competitions, including the 2024 Paris Olympics. After she partied hard following her record-breaking run in the Games, she still lamented just how hard she went off the mat. "If you see me out at the club, pls tell me to go home," she told her followers on her Instagram Story (via US Weekly). "For my own sake & health in the AM!"