Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens Live Wildly Lavish Lives

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens take their luxury lifestyles with them wherever they go, especially when partaking in over-the-top vacations. The pair tends to travel to tropical locations when they get away, and they have shared their adventures to locations like Belize and Turks and Caicos with their followers numerous times. All of that jet-setting has made Biles a bit of a pro when it comes to packing, and she's even shared her travel tips. "I used to put outfits in plastic bags and write 'Day 1,' 'Day 2,' or whatever, and that was my packing hack," she told Travel + Leisure. "But now I think they have those bags that you can like suction the air [out of]. That's really helpful, especially on long trips."

Despite their penchant for beachside getaways, Biles affirms that there is still one thing that takes precedence over a luxurious holiday: her husband. "I love you more than Belize and that's a lot," she shared to Instagram. For his part, Owens seems to return the sentiment on social media when the pair get away together — especially when they're celebrating major occasions, like birthdays. "Want to wish my beautiful fiancée a happy birthday!!!" he wrote on his Instagram in 2022 for Biles' birthday in Turks and Caicos. "What's a better place to bring it in than paradise."