How Simone Biles' Family Really Feels About Her Husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles has found herself repeatedly stepping up to defend her husband, Jonathan Owens, from so-called fans who can't stand him (AKA trolls), way more than she should have to, which, ideally, would be never. Some fans aren't thrilled that she's tied the knot with the Chicago Bears player, but what weight do a bunch of keyboard warriors' opinions actually hold, really? What truly matters is how Owens vibes Biles' family, and the good news is he seems to have won them over just fine.

Owens didn't exactly win over Biles' fanbase with his first impression, especially after that controversial interview where he proudly declared himself the "catch" in their relationship, in addition to claiming that he didn't know who Biles was when they first met — as if she wasn't already the most decorated gymnast in history. But Biles was quick to shut down the haters, setting the record straight on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, saying that all the shade Owens was getting were undeserved. "I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don't know him. You don't know who he is and if anybody's met him, you know he's the sweetest guy, will do anything for anybody,'" she said.

But at the end of the day, the internet's opinions are just background noise. As long as Owens is in good with the people who truly matter, especially Biles' family, who cares what the trolls have to say? And lucky for him, it looks like he's got their seal of approval.