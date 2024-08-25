How Simone Biles' Family Really Feels About Her Husband Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles has found herself repeatedly stepping up to defend her husband, Jonathan Owens, from so-called fans who can't stand him (AKA trolls), way more than she should have to, which, ideally, would be never. Some fans aren't thrilled that she's tied the knot with the Chicago Bears player, but what weight do a bunch of keyboard warriors' opinions actually hold, really? What truly matters is how Owens vibes Biles' family, and the good news is he seems to have won them over just fine.
Owens didn't exactly win over Biles' fanbase with his first impression, especially after that controversial interview where he proudly declared himself the "catch" in their relationship, in addition to claiming that he didn't know who Biles was when they first met — as if she wasn't already the most decorated gymnast in history. But Biles was quick to shut down the haters, setting the record straight on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, saying that all the shade Owens was getting were undeserved. "I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don't know him. You don't know who he is and if anybody's met him, you know he's the sweetest guy, will do anything for anybody,'" she said.
But at the end of the day, the internet's opinions are just background noise. As long as Owens is in good with the people who truly matter, especially Biles' family, who cares what the trolls have to say? And lucky for him, it looks like he's got their seal of approval.
Simone thought her parents wouldn't like Jonathan
Simone Biles thought introducing her husband, Jonathan Owens, to her parents, Ronald and Nellie, would be like throwing him to the wolves, even giving him a heads-up that her folks aren't exactly the easiest to impress. But not only did Owens manage to survive the whole meet-the-parents shebang, he charmed the rest of the family, too. In an episode of the Facebook Watch series "Simone vs Herself," Biles shared, "Mama Biles, I can't tell you how scared I was to take him over there. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh. You know, my parents are a little harsh.' I was like, 'So don't worry if they don't like you.'"
Owens eventually met the rest of the family, too, and just like meeting her parents, it was like he had always been part of the crew. "But then, he met my brother, met my family. And then it just clashed really well and I was like, 'Wow.' Now they invite him over," she added. "One time he went over there without me. But, yeah, it's great."
But Owens didn't stop at just winning them over — he's been doing his homework too. At the 2024 Olympics, he was spotted with a scoresheet in hand, keeping up with a Biles family tradition that dates back years. "My parents, since they were younger, they always have the scoresheets out there," Biles said at a press conference. "And at the last meet, Jonathan saw my parents doing it. And he was like, 'Where'd you get that? I need one of those.' Because whenever he learns about something, he wants to really dive in."
Jonathan seems to be chummy with Simone's parents
Simone Biles' parents might not be gushing about their son-in-law Jonathan Owens in interviews, but they really don't need to. The fact that her mom, Nellie Biles, was hands-on in planning the wedding says more than enough about how they feel about him. Actions speak louder than words, after all.
And Biles herself has nothing but praise for her mom's guidance throughout the wedding process. "She's someone I can bounce things off of and has been letting me do my thing as I figure out what works for us," Biles said of Nellie in an interview with People. "My mom gives me advice on everything... I look to both her and my dad as role models in many ways, but also as examples of what a strong base of love and support looks like."
Now, it's pretty clear that Owens has more than earned his spot in the Biles family, as he seems to have gotten cozy with her parents. He was even seen hugging them at the 2024 Olympics, which speaks volumes. "Me and her parents up there, man, nervous wrecks just hoping and praying everything goes right," he shared with the outlet, adding that ultimately, they were there as Biles' biggest cheerleaders. "It was an unbelievable, once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I'm just so thankful I was able to go and just witness her continue to make history."