The Lesser-Known Truth Of Vince Vaughn's Two Kids

It's no secret why we don't hear much from Vince Vaughn anymore. Since marrying wife Kyla Weber, the "Four Christmases" star has become a dad and is fully immersed in his new role. While he got pretty intentional about moving away from the Hollywood scene after his first child was born, every once in a while, he shares a few details about his kids' hobbies and personalities.

We'll start with the actor's first-born child, daughter Locklyn Kyla Vaughn. Longtime fans of the actor may remember that a few weeks after Locklyn's December 2010 birth, Vince stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." In the interview, he revealed that he and Weber had moved to Chicago to raise their daughter — and that their choice had been informed by the Los Angeles schooling system. Speaking of needing to be on a preschool waiting list and audition for a place, Vince joked, "You have your whole life to get rejected. At four, do you want to be told you can't make the grade?"

Vince and Weber have since moved back to California, and as he revealed in a 2020 interview with DeGeneres, the family has relocated to Manhattan Beach. But, while it seemed as though Locklyn was doing just fine in school, Vince poked fun at how much time he spent driving his high-achieving daughter to her extracurricular soccer tournaments. "We just went to Phoenix, that's a six-hour drive, but I'm not complaining, it's great being a father, Ellen," he quipped, much to the amusement of the audience. Jokes aside, he added that he actually did enjoy driving both of his kids to their extracurriculars, even if they were unnecessarily far away, as it meant he got to spend more time with them.