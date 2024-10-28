The Lesser-Known Truth Of Vince Vaughn's Two Kids
It's no secret why we don't hear much from Vince Vaughn anymore. Since marrying wife Kyla Weber, the "Four Christmases" star has become a dad and is fully immersed in his new role. While he got pretty intentional about moving away from the Hollywood scene after his first child was born, every once in a while, he shares a few details about his kids' hobbies and personalities.
We'll start with the actor's first-born child, daughter Locklyn Kyla Vaughn. Longtime fans of the actor may remember that a few weeks after Locklyn's December 2010 birth, Vince stopped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." In the interview, he revealed that he and Weber had moved to Chicago to raise their daughter — and that their choice had been informed by the Los Angeles schooling system. Speaking of needing to be on a preschool waiting list and audition for a place, Vince joked, "You have your whole life to get rejected. At four, do you want to be told you can't make the grade?"
Vince and Weber have since moved back to California, and as he revealed in a 2020 interview with DeGeneres, the family has relocated to Manhattan Beach. But, while it seemed as though Locklyn was doing just fine in school, Vince poked fun at how much time he spent driving his high-achieving daughter to her extracurricular soccer tournaments. "We just went to Phoenix, that's a six-hour drive, but I'm not complaining, it's great being a father, Ellen," he quipped, much to the amusement of the audience. Jokes aside, he added that he actually did enjoy driving both of his kids to their extracurriculars, even if they were unnecessarily far away, as it meant he got to spend more time with them.
Vince Vaughn has joked about his son's generosity
Locklyn Kyla Vaughn isn't the only one of Vince Vaughn's kids who enjoys far-flung sporting events. In fact, in one appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" back in 2021, Vince revealed that both of his kids' sports schedules prevented him from being able to watch that year's Kentucky Derby, despite it being one of his annual traditions. "There was a baseball game and a soccer game, and there was traveling involved. We've talked about this. For some reason, you have to travel 35 minutes to play other 9-year-olds. It's a confusing process," he joked, in a story reminiscent of what he'd already told Ellen DeGeneres. As with what he told DeGeneres, though, Vince conceded that he wasn't really all that upset by it.
One thing he is a little concerned about, though? His son Vernon Lindsay Vaughn's extreme generosity. As Vince recounted in his 2020 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," he and Kyla Weber had a system for toy gifting, and Vernon had to earn them. However, the amount of work required didn't mean Vernon developed a particularly strong attachment to the playthings. Quite the contrary, as Vince revealed, "When friends come over, it's like they're guests at the Oscars. They leave with a bag of things. Like, new toys that were supposed to be his stuff." Vince added that it got awkward for him because he didn't want to take back any of the toys that were being handed out with such ease.
Ever the proud dad, he pointed out that he'd rather have a generous kid than one who refused to share at all. And, given how much Vince is thought to be worth (we're talking $75 million), we'd say that's a great stance to have.