Taylor Swift's Personal Note For Dave Portnoy Has Even Her Fans Turning On Her

Taylor Swift's fans aren't happy with her recent show of support for Barstool Sports' founder Dave Portnoy. A known Donald Trump supporter with a somewhat vitriolic history with some of Swift's fandom, Portnoy had the red carpet rolled out for him during the final leg of "The Eras Tour." According to details shared by Portnoy in a video, Swift's family — brother Austin Swift and mother Andrea Swift — enriched his experience by meeting him in his V.I.P. seats. Andrea, according to Portnoy, met him with "a real hug, like almost teary" and expressed her support for him because, "I think people have made s**t up about you." Meanwhile, Austin brought Portnoy a personal note from the singer herself.

Thanks to @taylorswift13 and team for an incredible night at Eras Tour. pic.twitter.com/ZujQkLKSdR — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 20, 2024

The note, which Portnoy showed in the video partially to dunk on a Swift fan who'd previously proclaimed on TikTok that Swift and her camp would never willingly associate with him, read: "Dave, I'm so happy to have you at the show tonight." He continued, "I want to say thank you for always being so supportive, so loyal, for having my back when a lot of people didn't. I hope you have a blast tonight. Love, Taylor [heart], Songwriter/Feline enthusiast."

Portnoy concluded the video by urging fans to "practice love" instead of ranting without knowing what they're talking about. Now, Swift's fandom is expressing their dissatisfaction with the pop star.