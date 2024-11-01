What LeBron James' Relationship With His Only Daughter Zhuri Is Really Like

Perhaps it's being the youngest of LeBron James' three kids, or being the only daughter, or it could be her outgoing personality, but whatever the reason, Zhuri James has a close connection with her father. "My daughter is the greatest thing in my life, along with my boys," the Los Angeles Lakers forward told Access in July 2021. "So, whenever she smiles, it don't matter what I'm doing, it makes me happy." Before having Zhuri in 2014, LeBron and his wife, Savannah James, had two sons, Bronny James and Bryce James. While the NBA star is close with his older kids, becoming the father of a daughter had a different impact. "I'm one of them and wouldn't trade it for anything," LeBron said about being a girl dad during a video segment with the Lakers in March 2024.

That same month, LeBron passed the historic 40,000 career point threshold, and he spoke about experiencing the moment with his daughter in the crowd. "Blew her a kiss, she blew one back to me," he told the media after the game. LeBron also talked about how fast Zhuri was growing up. "She runs everything, so what Z says goes," he joked. During the 2023 ESPY Awards, Zhuri showed just how comfortable she was making her presence known to the family. LeBron's wife and kids were on stage to present an award to him at the event, and Savannah spoke about her husband. "LeBron James is the baddest mother ..." she said. Young Z hilariously interrupted and stopped her short of cursing with an aghast "Mom!" Zhuri has also been unafraid to let her dad know when he is being embarrassing.