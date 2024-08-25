Lebron James' Only Daughter Zhuri Nova Is Growing Up So Fast

LeBron James is the proud dad of two sons and one daughter named Zhuri Nova James. ESPN was one of many outlets that announced her impending birth. "Savannah now is going to have a little baby girl to join her in the fight against the two boys and LeBron, which she needs," said Pat Riley, President of the Miami Heat, in June 2014. Roughly four months later, in October, LeBron's wife, Savannah James, gave birth to the little girl, and LeBron beamed with joy when confirming the news. "It's great. We have a great family, man, and my family is happy," he shared with ESPN. "It's a blessing to be able to add another one to our family, and I'm going to try to keep it going."

That said, LeBron and Savannah have, so far, decided that having three kids is enough, which means that Zhuri is the couple's youngest child and will more than likely retain that title. But if you thought even for a second that the little girl resents her birth order, think again! "Allow me to reintroduce myself ... My name is Zhuri Nova James, I'm the youngest member of the James crew ... and I am sooo glad you're here! Turn on your notifications! I have a few surprises up my sleeve!" Zhuri posted to the Instagram account run by her parents in January 2023, alongside a photo of her standing in front of SpongeBob-themed balloons on her 8th birthday. Unfortunately for her parents, the years are speeding by!