Lebron James' Only Daughter Zhuri Nova Is Growing Up So Fast
LeBron James is the proud dad of two sons and one daughter named Zhuri Nova James. ESPN was one of many outlets that announced her impending birth. "Savannah now is going to have a little baby girl to join her in the fight against the two boys and LeBron, which she needs," said Pat Riley, President of the Miami Heat, in June 2014. Roughly four months later, in October, LeBron's wife, Savannah James, gave birth to the little girl, and LeBron beamed with joy when confirming the news. "It's great. We have a great family, man, and my family is happy," he shared with ESPN. "It's a blessing to be able to add another one to our family, and I'm going to try to keep it going."
That said, LeBron and Savannah have, so far, decided that having three kids is enough, which means that Zhuri is the couple's youngest child and will more than likely retain that title. But if you thought even for a second that the little girl resents her birth order, think again! "Allow me to reintroduce myself ... My name is Zhuri Nova James, I'm the youngest member of the James crew ... and I am sooo glad you're here! Turn on your notifications! I have a few surprises up my sleeve!" Zhuri posted to the Instagram account run by her parents in January 2023, alongside a photo of her standing in front of SpongeBob-themed balloons on her 8th birthday. Unfortunately for her parents, the years are speeding by!
Zhuri James has some creative hobbies
Zhuri Nova James may be a part of a basketball dynasty, which includes LeBron James and her two older brothers, but she's carving out her own lane. So far, Zhuri, who'll turn 10 in 2024, has already made great strides as a mini-influencer. And she's got a lot of fans (including 200,000 YouTube subscribers). On her channel, Zhuri addresses age-appropriate topics such as making DIY flower crowns, baking cupcakes, and painting a canvas. Of course, she doesn't film all of these videos by herself. Often, her mother, Savannah James, is side by side with her to indulge in the fun, colorful crafts. However, one of their most special videos involves her mother trying out new hairstyles on Zhuri's super curly hair.
In the 2020 video titled "Fun Natural Hairstyles with Zhuri and Savannah James," a much younger Zhuri adorably refers to her mother as her "friend, mommy" during her introduction. "So mommy's going to do my hair today, and lets get started," she continues as she sits at an island in their kitchen. "Well first, I thought we should do one of my favorite styles since I thought you would look so cute with space buns," replied Savannah, much to the approval of her daughter. In a different video titled "Potting Plants at home with Zhuri," she made great use of her and her family's ample outdoor space and planted some potted plants. Of course, Zhuri walked her viewers through all the essential steps!
Zhuri Nova James is already embarrassed of her father
Zhuri Nova James is blessed enough to be the daughter of one of the most famous basketball legends in history, but that's done nothing to quell her pre-teen embarrassment. During the 2024 Olympics, the basketball pro reminded Zhuri that fathers will always embarrass their children — even if they're LeBron James and worth $1 billion! As Zhuri enjoyed a USA women's volleyball game with her mother, LeBron took his patriotic duty very seriously, busting out a few chaotic dance moves while shouting out support to his fellow athletes. Zhuri, as you can see in the video, succumbed to the embarrassment and hid her face with her hands, though that did nothing to slow down his celebration.
Peak girl dad energy.
LeBron James embarrassing his daughter Zhuri with his dance moves at the #ParisOlympics is too good. 😂 pic.twitter.com/CosbOYPid6
— On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) August 2, 2024
Fortunately, Zhuri had plenty of other stuff to enjoy at the Olympics, including the moment she received special attention from basketball professional A'ja Wilson during the women's Team U SA game. As the basketball star greeted people on the sidelines, including Zhuri's father, LeBron, she shared a super adorable handshake with the tween before stepping across the separators and pulling her in for a hug. Of course, social media loved the cute exchange! "The way she greeted LeBron and Savannah's daughter was so cute," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "You messy lot missed the very cute handshake and hug with Zhuri," tweeted another. Meanwhile, a third fan tweeted out a very fitting stance: "Zhuri is really hoop Royalty." Yeah, we definitely agree!