Tragic Details About Former GMA Anchor T.J. Holmes

The following article includes references to mental illness and suicide.

T.J. Holmes was used to discussing topics of interest during his time on "Good Morning America," but he was the one who made headlines in November 2022. As reported by the Daily Mail, the morning news anchor was seen canoodling with his co-host Amy Robach in New York City and had apparently been dating her for six months. While on-set romances are hardly new, Holmes and Robach were married to their respective partners at the time, which caused many a side-eye.

The following January, ABC announced that Holmes and Robach would be leaving "GMA." A network rep stated, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions," per Variety. Since then, the two have moved on to other projects. However, the road has been far from easy for Holmes, who had also faced difficulties in his life prior to the scandal, including a long private struggle with his mental health. It's just one of the tragedies the former "GMA" anchor has been through over the years.