Benjamin Keough's Autopsy Report Has Some Seriously Tragic Details

Trigger warning: this article includes references to suicide, mental health issues, and substance use.

The autopsy report for Benjamin Keough showed the troubling truth about Lisa Marie Presley's son. Benjamin, whose father is musician Danny Keough, and whose sister is actor Riley Keough, died by suicide on July 12, 2020, at 27 years old. About a week after his death, a preliminary autopsy report confirmed that Benjamin died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A few months later, further details from his autopsy showed how heartbreaking Benjamin's condition had been.

In October 2020, The U.S. Sun published the autopsy report findings, which said Benjamin had a "history of depression" and that there was alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of his death. Reportedly, he held a birthday party for his girlfriend the night he died and had locked himself in the bathroom after the couple seemingly had an argument, as shown on surveillance footage. Months before his death, Benjamin had struggled with "major depression," which led to him spending long periods of isolation in his bedroom. The report added that Benjamin had been in rehab on multiple occasions, and had attempted suicide about six months before his death.

Following in the footsteps of his mother and grandfather — who was none other than Elvis Presley — Benjamin had become a musician himself. According to one friend, this was a source of internal strife for Benjamin. "That kind of pressure is definitely a part of what happened," Brandon Howard, a friend and fellow musician, told People in July 2020. "It's a tough thing when you have a lot of pressure with your family and living up to a name and an image." Weeks after his death, the family held a funeral service for Benjamin, but they had an odd way of storing his body beforehand.