The Lesser-Known Truth Of Kris Kristofferson

The world lost a true American original on September 28, 2024 with the death of Kris Kristofferson, who passed away at age 88 at his home on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Born in Texas, Kristofferson went on to earn worldwide acclaim as a singer, songwriter, and actor, ultimately appearing in numerous films over the course of an extraordinary career that spanned from the 1960s until the 2020s.

Kristofferson was, in many ways, a walking contradiction; a highly educated scholar who was also a Golden Gloves boxer, an Army Ranger from a military background who turned down a prestigious military position that could have set himself up for life. In fact, he took a menial job as a janitor in a recording studio, emptying trash cans and fetching coffee, in order to place himself in close proximity with the music stars he so admired — stars who would, eventually, become not just his peers, but his ardent admirers.

As fans remember his legacy and mourn his passing, there's no better time to read further and delve into the untold truth of Kris Kristofferson.