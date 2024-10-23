Diddy's Kids' Response To His Arrest Has Everyone Saying The Same Sad Thing

Diddy's children have banded together to stand beside their father as sexual assault allegations against him continue to pile up.

His adopted son, Quincy Taylor Brown, Christian Combs, who's also weathering sexual assault allegations, Justin Combs, Chance Combs, and his twin teenaged daughters simultaneously released identical statements supporting their father and condemning the conversations about his character. "The past month has devastated our family," read the statement. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."

The only child not tagged in the post is Diddy's 2-year-old, Love Sean Combs, who's much too young to be aware of the serious allegations circling her father. Diddy's other children are age 17 and up, with the oldest reaching 33 years of age as of October 2024. Unsurprisingly, they're not getting the sympathy they may have hoped for. While some people understand their need to support their father, others have predicted that the musician's children are in for a rude awakening. "Maybe he was an okay father to them — but what does that have to do with anyone else?" wrote one user on Reddit. "I'm sorry to say they sounds like bunch of out-of-touch rich kids, dealing with possibly losing their lavish lifestyles."

Ultimately, it seems the Combs family has a long road ahead of them.