Diddy's Kids' Response To His Arrest Has Everyone Saying The Same Sad Thing
Diddy's children have banded together to stand beside their father as sexual assault allegations against him continue to pile up.
His adopted son, Quincy Taylor Brown, Christian Combs, who's also weathering sexual assault allegations, Justin Combs, Chance Combs, and his twin teenaged daughters simultaneously released identical statements supporting their father and condemning the conversations about his character. "The past month has devastated our family," read the statement. "Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD."
The only child not tagged in the post is Diddy's 2-year-old, Love Sean Combs, who's much too young to be aware of the serious allegations circling her father. Diddy's other children are age 17 and up, with the oldest reaching 33 years of age as of October 2024. Unsurprisingly, they're not getting the sympathy they may have hoped for. While some people understand their need to support their father, others have predicted that the musician's children are in for a rude awakening. "Maybe he was an okay father to them — but what does that have to do with anyone else?" wrote one user on Reddit. "I'm sorry to say they sounds like bunch of out-of-touch rich kids, dealing with possibly losing their lavish lifestyles."
Ultimately, it seems the Combs family has a long road ahead of them.
Diddy faces increasingly disturbing lawsuits
Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, has been connected to a laundry list of serious crimes — including the assault of the artist Cassie, his former girlfriend. But while it was Cassie's shocking lawsuit, listing off various forms of sexual assault and mistreatment during their romance, that seemingly kicked off his downfall, the allegations surrounding Diddy have only gotten more disturbing since he settled her initial complaints in November 2023. Now, as he awaits his day in court, slated for May 2025, more victims have come forward. For example, one person, who's decided to sue Diddy for assault, credited an unnamed sports star with coming to his rescue after Diddy allegedly attacked him at a Ciroc vodka event they both attended, according to People.
Despite the mounting allegations, Diddy's family has obviously decided to surround him with support. Weeks before his children spoke out, Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, released a similar statement in a bid to show support for her son. "It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies," she said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). "To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words," she continued. "Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).