Sad Details About HGTV Star Jenn Todryk's Personal Life

Jenn Todryk worked her way up from influencer to HGTV star in just a few years. Before making her TV debut with "No Demo Reno" in March 2021, Jenn got her start by showing off her skills on Instagram and her lifestyle blog. As if that wasn't enough, she is also a business owner along with her husband, Mike Todryk, with whom she runs Armor Coffee Co. and Armor Brewery Co. Not bad for a small-town Texas girl. But the path up to this point wasn't without its hurdles.

In her professional life, Jenn has had to deal with the all-too-common online criticism native to the world of social media, which only got worse after she got her show. Luckily, she has learned to focus on the positive while trying to tune out the hateful comments. But it was in her personal life that Jenn encountered the biggest challenges. Just months after their wedding in August 2011, Jenn and Mike faced struggled to conceive. In their journey, Jenn learned she suffered from hormonal imbalances.

That discovery led to a hypothyroidism diagnosis that later proved to be linked to Hashimoto's disease. While the condition in itself has been challenging to manage, making her busy lifestyle work alongside her symptoms has proved even more so. Amid her health journey, Jenn experienced two tragic deaths in her family, making that time period pretty difficult for her and her family. However, Jenn has a lot to be grateful for and isn't taking anything for granted.