Heartbreaking Details About Jenna Fischer

Sadly, at the same time Jenna Fischer was trying to make it big in Hollywood, her love life was taking a nose dive. Case in point: her called-off engagement. The story goes that Fischer's college boyfriend put a ring on it prior to her embarking on her acting adventure. "What we agreed to before I left was, 'Okay, we're in love. We love each other, but I have to go do this,'" she recalled on "Off Camera." The deal? If she still hadn't carved out an acting career in the same two years he was finishing up his graduate degree, she would move to his hometown to be with him. If she was a gainfully employed actress, then he would come to Los Angeles. Two years later, Fischer's then-fiance called her up and said, "I'm graduating, what do you say?" That's when she told him she wasn't prepared to hold up her end of the bargain. "I said, 'I'm not leaving,' and he's like, 'I'm not coming' ... It was very cordial."

By 2000, however, all was well again when she tied the knot with Hollywood director James Gunn ... until it wasn't. In 2007, the pair released a joint statement to People announcing their separation. "We are sorry for any pain this causes family and friends," it read. "The enthusiasm we have expressed for each other's lives, spirits and careers is real — we have been each other's cheerleader and friend during the past six years and continue to be so now and in the future."

We would be remiss, however, not to point out that Fischer remarried in 2010. So what's the truth about Fischer's husband Lee Kirk? Fischer and the professional screenwriter have been happily married ever since and share two children together.