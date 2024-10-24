Heartbreaking Details About Jenna Fischer
For all intents and purposes, many would assume that accomplished actor Jenna Fischer has led a very charmed life. In 2005, the budding thespian landed her big break, starring in "The Office" as receptionist Pam Beesly. "I don't care if people call me Pam for the rest of my life. I'm proud of that," Fischer told The New York Times in 2019 about the life-changing role.
Alas, it's not been all slam-dunk auditions and big breaks for Fischer. "An actor's life is filled with a lot of ups and downs. When you're up, you will be down again. You have to believe that when you're down, you will be up again," she told Parade in 2017. Sadly, Fischer's life has not been without its fair share of tragedy, or down times, as Fischer would say.
Jenna Fischer's early life was peppered with rejection and teen angst
Sadly, Jenna Fischer's early life wasn't a bed of roses. While she wanted nothing more than to be a working child actor, she had to settle for dance classes and theater clubs. Sadly, when she did audition for starring roles in school plays, she was often relegated to much smaller supporting roles. "I usually found myself being offered the obligatory consolation prize: a role in the dancing chorus," she penned in a piece for The New York Times about the lackluster experience.
Unfortunately, at the same time she was being pigeonholed into the "dancing chorus" parts, she was also becoming equally annoyed with her parents for requiring that she adhere to things like a curfew and doing chores. "I, like so many of my peers, thought I was smarter than my folks and ready to make grown-up decisions," she revealed in an interview for Oprah.com. To make matters worse, when she told her parents that she wanted to skip the whole college thing and go straight into acting, they quickly put the kibosh on that. Eventually, however, she was grateful for her parents' guidance. "My parents insisted I go to college and I'm really glad I went," she told Master Chat magazine in 2017. Crisis averted.
Jenna Fischer's acting career was very slow to start
Contrary to popular belief, Jenna Fischer's acting career didn't happen overnight. In her piece for The New York Times, she revealed just how hard it was to get her career off the ground. Armed with nothing more than a college theater degree, her Mazda 323 hatchback, and her cat, Fischer left her hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, in the rearview. Next stop: Tinseltown. Sadly, it would be many, MANY years before she landed her big Hollywood break.
As it turns out, the time Fischer spent trying to make it as a bonafide actor turned out to be so brutal that she eventually penned a book about it. Enter: "The Actor's Life: A Survival Guide." According to Fischer, the idea for the book came from her "confusion and need for encouragement" when she first came to Los Angeles in pursuit of an acting career. "I remember thinking, 'Why isn't there a handbook or just some reference guide with practical information, but then encouragement?' And just tell me how to take a good headshot, and then just someone who'd been through it who could kind of tell me their story,'" she recalled during an interview with PBS at the 2018 L.A. Times Festival of Books.
Jenna Fischer's early love life was rocky
Sadly, at the same time Jenna Fischer was trying to make it big in Hollywood, her love life was taking a nose dive. Case in point: her called-off engagement. The story goes that Fischer's college boyfriend put a ring on it prior to her embarking on her acting adventure. "What we agreed to before I left was, 'Okay, we're in love. We love each other, but I have to go do this,'" she recalled on "Off Camera." The deal? If she still hadn't carved out an acting career in the same two years he was finishing up his graduate degree, she would move to his hometown to be with him. If she was a gainfully employed actress, then he would come to Los Angeles. Two years later, Fischer's then-fiance called her up and said, "I'm graduating, what do you say?" That's when she told him she wasn't prepared to hold up her end of the bargain. "I said, 'I'm not leaving,' and he's like, 'I'm not coming' ... It was very cordial."
By 2000, however, all was well again when she tied the knot with Hollywood director James Gunn ... until it wasn't. In 2007, the pair released a joint statement to People announcing their separation. "We are sorry for any pain this causes family and friends," it read. "The enthusiasm we have expressed for each other's lives, spirits and careers is real — we have been each other's cheerleader and friend during the past six years and continue to be so now and in the future."
We would be remiss, however, not to point out that Fischer remarried in 2010. So what's the truth about Fischer's husband Lee Kirk? Fischer and the professional screenwriter have been happily married ever since and share two children together.
Jenna Fischer's role on 'The Office' cost her a future job
Even after loads of success starring in nine consecutive seasons of the award-winning sitcom "The Office," Jenna Fischer is not immune to the dreaded pink slip. In 2016, three years post-"The Office," Fischer was cast on the CBS sitcom "Man with a Plan," opposite Matt LeBlanc, who famously played Joey Tribbiani on "Friends." But here's what really happened between LeBlanc and Fisher. Ultimately, her time on the show was very short-lived, due to her longstanding role on "The Office" as Pam Beesly. "'They liked me, but they said — this is a literal quote — 'I don't believe Pam would marry Joey. The chemistry doesn't work between these two,'" Fischer revealed during an episode of her podcast "Office Ladies" with Angela Kinsey. "That was the feedback they got [from a focus group]." During that same podcast, Fischer recalled being told she wasn't attractive enough to appear on "Alias."
Meanwhile, Fischer's two children, Weston and Harper, couldn't care less about Fischer's past life as a star on a famous sitcom. "They are not very interested," Fischer told People in April 2024. "It's funny, my kids are still a little younger, and from what I understand, it really hooks people around middle school. So we'll have to see what happens in the next few years," she added. TBD, we suppose.
Jenna Fischer was diagnosed with breast cancer
On October 8, 2024, Jenna Fischer revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with stage 1 triple positive breast cancer in December 2023. Thankfully, Fischer went on to note that she was currently cancer-free following surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. "I'm making this announcement for a few reasons. One, I'm ready to ditch the wigs. Two, to implore you to get your annual mammograms," she penned in a desperate call to action. "You can also ask your doctor to calculate your Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score and get any additional screenings required. I'm serious, call your doctors right now." She also gave a special shout-out to Josh Snyder and Angela Kinsey, with whom she has a long history as best friends.
Later, during a candid interview with "Today" host Hoda Kotb, Fischer revealed that following her cancer diagnosis, she had a new lease on life. "All of the most important things became so clear so quickly. And the cool thing is that that focus never leaves. So I will get to carry that with me now. ... I'll say I find the world to be such a beautiful place in all of its quirkiness." Even amid all of the tragedy, Fischer continues to find the beauty.