The Tragic Truth About Cher's Son Chaz Bono

Cher has built a lasting legacy that will stand the test of time. The iconic singer first broke into the spotlight in the mid-'50s as one-half of the beloved music duo Sonny & Cher. Since then, Cher has enjoyed a highly successful career, boasting several awards across the music and film industry. Despite the glitz and the glam of stardom, however, Cher finds the most bliss in the simple things of life — like motherhood. "I really like being a mother," she gushed in a 2017 interview with Closer Weekly. "I've got children that are absolutely the best thing in the world."

The "Take Me Home" singer first became a mother in March 1969, when she welcomed son Chaz Bono with her then-partner Sonny Bono. Seven years later, Cher expanded her family when she gave birth to son Elijah Blue Allman with her second husband Gregg Allman. Over the years, Cher has been open about her tight-knit relationship with her kids, particularly Chaz, whom she referred to as her "best friend" shortly after his birth. "[He] never did a thing wrong. Never, it was unbelievable. It was just who [he] was," she shared in an interview (via People).

But while Chaz might have been an angel growing up, the universe presented its own set of unique challenges, leaving him with one too many tragic events to handle.