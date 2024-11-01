The Shady Detail About The Obamas' House On Martha's Vineyard No One Talks About
If there's anything Barack Obama loves more than the Chicago Bulls and curating top-tier playlists, it's Martha's Vineyard. The island has been the Obamas' summer playground for years — so much so that they spent a good chunk of every August there during seven of the eight years he was in the White House. By 2019, the post-White House family finally made things official, snapping up a property on the island — though, given the current situation there, you can't help but wonder if it was the right call.
The Obamas aren't shy about their love for the Vineyard, and the locals aren't shy about showing them some love right back. Over the years, as the family rented various homes, residents greeted them with quirky signs like, "Obama, take a deep breath and relax," and local businesses cashed in on the Obama mania. One ice cream shop whipped up the "Magnificent Malia Milkshake" and the "Sashalicious Smoothie." Then, in December 2019, the Obamas became legit islanders, buying a 6,892-square-foot house near Edgartown Great Pond. We're talking seven bedrooms, eight and a half baths, a barn, and a pool — all for the bargain price of $11.75 million.
Of course, one detail that's got people raising their eyebrows is Obama's ownership of prime real estate on an island currently grappling with a serious housing crisis.
Martha's Vineyard is experiencing a dire housing situation
While the Obamas are, of course, free to own property where they please, their decision to buy a mansion on Martha's Vineyard is raising some eyebrows considering the island's housing crisis. The year Barack and Michelle finalized their purchase, The MV Times reported that many locals couldn't afford housing. In fact, according to one report, a staggering 62% of available homes are for "seasonal or vacation use." And who's only there part-time? You guessed it.
Things have only gone downhill since. By June 2024, the Associated Press reported that many locals were being pushed off the island, forced to live in overcrowded conditions, or crashing on friends' couches. Some residents, despite being overqualified, are taking low-income jobs just to qualify for affordable housing. The Obamas were also criticized the year prior when they didn't open their mansion to accommodate dozens of immigrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Ron DeSantis. As one former town official told the New York Post, "I don't think people like the Obamas with huge estates who live here in the summer will care [about the migrants]."
The Obamas have stayed quiet on the issue, but Barack is no stranger to public criticism relating to his time on the island. Back in 2016, he faced backlash for playing golf on Martha's Vineyard shortly after delivering a statement on the beheading of American photojournalist James Foley. "It's always a challenge when you're supposed to be on vacation. Because you're followed everywhere. And part of what I'd love is a vacation from the press," he said in a "Meet the Press" interview. "After the statement that I made, that you know, I should've anticipated the optics [of playing golf]."