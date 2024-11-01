The Shady Detail About The Obamas' House On Martha's Vineyard No One Talks About

If there's anything Barack Obama loves more than the Chicago Bulls and curating top-tier playlists, it's Martha's Vineyard. The island has been the Obamas' summer playground for years — so much so that they spent a good chunk of every August there during seven of the eight years he was in the White House. By 2019, the post-White House family finally made things official, snapping up a property on the island — though, given the current situation there, you can't help but wonder if it was the right call.

The Obamas aren't shy about their love for the Vineyard, and the locals aren't shy about showing them some love right back. Over the years, as the family rented various homes, residents greeted them with quirky signs like, "Obama, take a deep breath and relax," and local businesses cashed in on the Obama mania. One ice cream shop whipped up the "Magnificent Malia Milkshake" and the "Sashalicious Smoothie." Then, in December 2019, the Obamas became legit islanders, buying a 6,892-square-foot house near Edgartown Great Pond. We're talking seven bedrooms, eight and a half baths, a barn, and a pool — all for the bargain price of $11.75 million.

Of course, one detail that's got people raising their eyebrows is Obama's ownership of prime real estate on an island currently grappling with a serious housing crisis.