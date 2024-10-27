What Happened To One Direction's Louis Tomlinson?

Since splitting up indefinitely in 2016, each of the One Direction members has gone on to do their own thing. And, for the most part, they've had impressive solo careers. However, one member we don't hear about quite as much is Louis Tomlinson — and he hasn't shied away from talking about the reasons why.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2017, Tomlinson referred to himself as "forgettable." Louis explained that during One Direction's prime, Niall Horan had been the nice guy, while Liam Payne and Harry Styles had unbelievable stage presence, and Zayn Malik's voice was excellent. "And then there's me," he said. It was for that reason, he explained, that he wasn't exactly expecting the best in the business to work with him once the band went on hiatus. "I couldn't say to you now that I could definitely get a superstar writer in a session with me. And I understand that," he mused. Who's chopping the onions?

Unsurprisingly, the pressure of living up to One Direction fans' expectations only added to Tomlinson's doubts about himself. As such, he told Music Week that he'd considered a pretty drastic career choice after moving on from the band – keeping his identity under wraps while releasing new music. "I had this plan in my mind that was, not quite like a Gorillaz kind of vibe, but something where I could hide who I am, and maybe people like the song first, and then be surprised that it's me," he said. Of course, Tomlinson didn't go through with that and has released two solo studio albums under his own name. And, while possibly not as big a solo star as Styles and Malik, his songs have racked up millions of views on YouTube — all under his own name.