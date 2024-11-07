The Real Reason Ryan Murphy Wrote A Role For Travis Kelce
Ryan Murphy wrote Travis Kelce into his new show on the back of his star power.
All Kelce, an NFL star with a flair for entertainment, had to do was put on his signature charm and ask Murphy for a role in one of his productions (ahh, the perks of fame). Murphy revealed all the deets to ET while promoting "Grotesquerie," his new FX show. "I did not know Travis, and I thought we were sort of just having a general meeting," said Murphy. "But he was so passionate about wanting to try it, and I always have a theory that ... a star is a star is a star. And he's a big star in every arena." Although Murphy didn't originally have a part for Kelce in mind, he stewed on the idea and then pitched him the role of Ed Laclan in the project, a horror drama starring Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance.
As for Kelce's reaction to getting cast in "Grotesquerie?" Well, he was just as surprised as some of the public to land a role created by such an acclaimed producer. "I was kinda blown away and kinda, like, shocked that he [Murphy] was willing to give me a role like this because it is a big role on the show,' Kelce revealed on his "New Heights" podcast a few months before the show's premiere. Kelce also revealed that Murphy believed in him from the jump. "He seemed very confident that I'd be able to do this, and he kinda injected that in me the first conversation that we had," he continued, adding, "So hopefully I don't bomb this for him."
Could Taylor Swift feature in a Ryan Murphy production?
Given his lack of experience, Travis Kelce's acting debut could've left everyone cringing. Instead, Kelce is transforming into a respected actor. But what about his famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift? While Swift already has a few non-music video acting credits to her name — including "Valentine's Day" and "Cats" — she could still follow in Kelce's footsteps and join a Ryan Murphy production. Well, if she ever makes time in her busy schedule. "I've talked to Taylor's people about various things through the years, and all I will say is that I think she's great and if she ever has time to do it, I would do it in a heartbeat," shared Murphy with The Hollywood Reporter. "I think she's one of the greats."
In the meantime, it seems that Swift is perfectly content with supporting her beloved athlete's pivot to a Hollywood career. During an interview with E! News, Murphy spoke a little bit about Swift's reaction to Kelce pursuing acting. "The only thing that [Travis and I] talked about was that she's very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it," Murphy revealed in September 2024. "I was thrilled about that." Murphy also gushed about Swift, saying, "I love her, too." By the way, the producer also revealed that bringing up Swift to Kelce wasn't as easy as you might have imagined. "I was so shy talking to Travis about her," Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter. "But he's very sweet about it and respectful. They are a pop-culture phenomenon. It's a very interesting dynamic, the way they've captured the imagination of the world," he added.
Okay, but can you imagine Swift and Kelce in the same production?