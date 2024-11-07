The Real Reason Ryan Murphy Wrote A Role For Travis Kelce

Ryan Murphy wrote Travis Kelce into his new show on the back of his star power.

All Kelce, an NFL star with a flair for entertainment, had to do was put on his signature charm and ask Murphy for a role in one of his productions (ahh, the perks of fame). Murphy revealed all the deets to ET while promoting "Grotesquerie," his new FX show. "I did not know Travis, and I thought we were sort of just having a general meeting," said Murphy. "But he was so passionate about wanting to try it, and I always have a theory that ... a star is a star is a star. And he's a big star in every arena." Although Murphy didn't originally have a part for Kelce in mind, he stewed on the idea and then pitched him the role of Ed Laclan in the project, a horror drama starring Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance.

As for Kelce's reaction to getting cast in "Grotesquerie?" Well, he was just as surprised as some of the public to land a role created by such an acclaimed producer. "I was kinda blown away and kinda, like, shocked that he [Murphy] was willing to give me a role like this because it is a big role on the show,' Kelce revealed on his "New Heights" podcast a few months before the show's premiere. Kelce also revealed that Murphy believed in him from the jump. "He seemed very confident that I'd be able to do this, and he kinda injected that in me the first conversation that we had," he continued, adding, "So hopefully I don't bomb this for him."