Travis Kelce Moments That Left Everyone Cringing

Travis Kelce seems to be getting far more attention for dating Taylor Swift than he has for his decade-long NFL career. Ever since the Kansas City Chiefs tight end managed to snag the heart of Swift in the summer of 2023 and turn her into an avid football fan, the media has relentlessly followed Kelce's every move.

The NFL star is known for his bold and extroverted attitude, which often gets him in trouble. Not only does he keep it real on his joint podcast venture, "New Heights," alongside his brother and fellow NFL player, Jason Kelce, but his big mouth has often got him in trouble on the football field. Kelce has racked up numerous fines during his NFL career for unsportsmanlike behavior, as he's known to lose his temper over controversial referee calls and game plays.

In typical celebrity fashion, once you've become pop culturally relevant, your every action can become an Internet consequence. Especially since Kelce is dating one of the world's biggest pop stars, it's no question that fans have come to question his more controversial statements and actions. Thankfully, we're pretty sure Kelce knows a thing or two about how to "Shake It Off."