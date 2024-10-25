Why Everyone Is Starting To Seriously Worry About Rachael Ray

Celebrity cook Rachael Ray is no stranger to public scrutiny and the glare of the spotlight. At times, she's even been accused of having a shady side. Alas, back in early September, Ray found herself in the midst of a social media firestorm after posting a clip from her new cooking show, "Rachael Ray in Tuscany," on Instagram. In the clip, Ray shared a story about having the late jazz singer Tony Bennett over for an osso buco dinner. Sadly, the dream dinner turned into a nightmare when he took a spill on her perfectly polished floors. "I have to make sure the floors are perfect and the house is clean and everything is just amazing. I might have gone a little overboard with the floors," she recalled. She was careful to note, however, that Bennett did in fact enjoy "double portions of everything," even after hitting his head on her marble countertop. So, uh ... all's well that ends well?

But it wasn't the story that had everyone up in arms — it was Ray's unrecognizable appearance in the video that sparked vicious debate. "There is definitely something wrong.. she is slurring and she doesn't look well...." one Instagram user penned in the comments section. Other users went as far as to question whether or not Ray had Bell's palsy, had suffered a mini-stroke, or was just inebriated while filming the show. Unfortunately, Ray's slurred speech was just the tip of the iceberg. Since then, everyone has become increasingly concerned about Rachael Ray.