The Most Tragic Moments Of Jennifer Lopez's Love Life

Jennifer Lopez has released countless songs about love and is the star of many feel-good rom-coms, but in real life, she has yet to have her happily ever after. With six engagements and four failed marriages, it's safe to say that the "Ain't It Funny" singer has been tragically unlucky in love. Before she rose to fame with the 1997 film "Selena," Lopez had a short-lived marriage to producer Ojani Noa that only lasted 11 months. At the time, Noa was relatively unknown, and as Lopez rose to fame, the former "In Living Color" dancer began to have much more high-profile romances.

Sadly, Lopez's latest heartbreak is from her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck. After a very public end to their engagement in 2004, the two reunited 17 years later and finally tied the knot in 2022. Just when the world was rooting for Bennifer 2.0, there was talk that the couple was on the rocks. Sure enough, Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, and it was the split we all saw coming. It seems the "Gigli" actor is done with love for now. "I'm not looking for anybody, because everything that I've done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f***ing do when it's just me flying on my own," she stated to Interview. With Lopez's string of breakups, it's no wonder she's not "Feelin' So Good" about her tragic love life.