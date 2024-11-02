Scandals That Have Soured Former NFL Player Jay Cutler's Reputation

Jay Cutler — former NFL player and ex-husband to reality TV personality Kristin Cavallari — has rarely caught a break during his years in the spotlight. From his time as one of the most hated pro football players to his later role as a crabby reality television spouse (and, later, divorcé), Cutler has been front and center of scandal after scandal over the years. One of the earliest and the biggest arrived during the third season of the E! series "Very Cavallari," when rumors surfaced that Cutler was involved in an affair with his wife's best friend Kelly Henderson.

On the show, Cavallari denied believing the rumors but was upset with how Henderson handled the situation. Nevertheless, the speculation gained traction as social media buzzed with talk of the affair after Henderson posted a photo of a man wearing a bracelet similar to one Cutler owns. Though Cavallari stood by her marriage, putting the blame for the rumors on Henderson rather than Cutler, there's no doubt his part in the scandal did some damage to his rep.