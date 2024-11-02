Everything Taylor Swift Has Said About Her Sexuality
Taylor Swift's public dating history only involves relationships with men, but a sizeable portion of her fanbase thinks that she's bisexual. Specifically, they're convinced that Swift and her ex-friend Karlie Kloss shared much more than a platonic bond, and were instead involved in a years-long relationship. And just like Swift has become known for filling her music and creative projects with Easter eggs related to the goings-on in her private life, fans who support this theory believe that she's dedicated songs in her catalog to her secret relationship with the famous model (including 2020's "Illicit Affairs").
Unfortunately for fans of this particular ship, who've convened on Reddit, TikTok, and even Wattpad to discuss and expand upon their theories, Swift and her team shuttered the chatter that she and Kloss were ever anything other than close friends years ago. In September 2014, alluding to the evolving chitchat about her and Kloss at the time, Swift tweeted, "As my 25th birthday present from the media, I'd like you to stop accusing all my friends of dating me #thirsty" (via Grazia Daily UK). Swift's representative co-signed the denial, saying in a statement, "It's sad that on the day it's announced Taylor has three Grammy nominations for 'Shake It Off,' I have to shake off this crap."
Swift has also opened up about her sexuality more in recent years.
Taylor Swift is an ally for the LGBTQ community
In August 2019, Taylor Swift sat down with Vogue to discuss, among other things, her activism for the LGBTQ community. "Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn't a straight white cisgender male," shared Swift about using her platform to push their community forward. In the process, she actually confirmed where she landed on the spectrum. "I didn't realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I'm not a part of." To many, this was confirmation that Swift didn't consider herself a part of the LGBTQ community — just an ally for the cause. She continued, "It's hard to know how to do that without being so fearful of making a mistake that you just freeze."
In 2023, as Swift released "1989 (Taylor's Version)," she penned a prologue for her fans centering, in part, on the misogynistic backlash surrounding her dating history, along with her supposed secret bisexual identity. "It became clear to me that for me there was no such thing as casual dating, or even having a male friend who you platonically hang out with," wrote Swift (via ET). "If I was seen with him, it was assumed I was sleeping with him. And so I swore off hanging out with guys ..." Her solution? "If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn't sensationalize or sexualize that — right?" She continued, adding, "I would learn later on that people could and people would." Karlie Kloss wasn't named, but she's the female friend from Swift's squad fans have shipped her with the most.