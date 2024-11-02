Everything Taylor Swift Has Said About Her Sexuality

Taylor Swift's public dating history only involves relationships with men, but a sizeable portion of her fanbase thinks that she's bisexual. Specifically, they're convinced that Swift and her ex-friend Karlie Kloss shared much more than a platonic bond, and were instead involved in a years-long relationship. And just like Swift has become known for filling her music and creative projects with Easter eggs related to the goings-on in her private life, fans who support this theory believe that she's dedicated songs in her catalog to her secret relationship with the famous model (including 2020's "Illicit Affairs").

Unfortunately for fans of this particular ship, who've convened on Reddit, TikTok, and even Wattpad to discuss and expand upon their theories, Swift and her team shuttered the chatter that she and Kloss were ever anything other than close friends years ago. In September 2014, alluding to the evolving chitchat about her and Kloss at the time, Swift tweeted, "As my 25th birthday present from the media, I'd like you to stop accusing all my friends of dating me #thirsty" (via Grazia Daily UK). Swift's representative co-signed the denial, saying in a statement, "It's sad that on the day it's announced Taylor has three Grammy nominations for 'Shake It Off,' I have to shake off this crap."

Swift has also opened up about her sexuality more in recent years.