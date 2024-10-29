Takeoff's Autopsy Report Is Seriously Tragic

Takeoff's tragic death shook the music world to its core. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old Migos rapper was murdered in November 2022. His passing was a devastating blow to fans and fellow artists alike, as one-third of one of hip-hop's most influential groups was gone far too soon. But what makes this loss even harder to digest is the heartbreaking detail of how he died.

On the night of November 1, 2022, Takeoff attended a gathering in Houston, Texas. What started as a night of celebration quickly turned into chaos when an argument broke out over a dice game. Despite being described by police as an "innocent bystander," Takeoff found himself in the crossfire and was fatally shot as violence erupted. Houston Police Sgt. Michael Burrow confirmed at the time, per The New York Times, "I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed."

Weeks later, an official autopsy confirmed what many feared. While Migos had already stated that Takeoff's death was the result of "senseless violence and a stray bullet," the autopsy, reviewed by The Los Angeles Times, revealed that his death was caused by "penetrating gunshot wounds to the head and torso into the arm." The Harris County medical examiner also officially rules his death as a homicide. However, it wasn't until over a month later that suspects were finally arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.