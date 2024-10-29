Takeoff's Autopsy Report Is Seriously Tragic
Takeoff's tragic death shook the music world to its core. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old Migos rapper was murdered in November 2022. His passing was a devastating blow to fans and fellow artists alike, as one-third of one of hip-hop's most influential groups was gone far too soon. But what makes this loss even harder to digest is the heartbreaking detail of how he died.
On the night of November 1, 2022, Takeoff attended a gathering in Houston, Texas. What started as a night of celebration quickly turned into chaos when an argument broke out over a dice game. Despite being described by police as an "innocent bystander," Takeoff found himself in the crossfire and was fatally shot as violence erupted. Houston Police Sgt. Michael Burrow confirmed at the time, per The New York Times, "I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed."
Weeks later, an official autopsy confirmed what many feared. While Migos had already stated that Takeoff's death was the result of "senseless violence and a stray bullet," the autopsy, reviewed by The Los Angeles Times, revealed that his death was caused by "penetrating gunshot wounds to the head and torso into the arm." The Harris County medical examiner also officially rules his death as a homicide. However, it wasn't until over a month later that suspects were finally arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.
Suspects were indicted for his death
In December 2022, the Houston Police Department announced a breakthrough in the investigation into Takeoff's tragic death, arresting two suspects linked to the shooting — Patrick Clark, the alleged shooter, and Cameron Joshua, who was reportedly armed at the scene, were both taken into custody, per NBC News. "We were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case, and that's why he's being charged with murder," Sgt. Michael Burrow said. Meanwhile, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner noted that Joshua "was there on the scene" and "was in possession of a weapon."
By May 2023, Clark was officially indicted on murder charges, with court documents obtained by CNN revealing that he "unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly [committed] the felony offense of deadly conduct by knowingly discharging a firearm at and in the direction of" Takeoff. It's unclear what happened to Joshua, but Clark was released on a $1 million bond and placed under house arrest. As of this writing, no conviction has been made.
Meanwhile, Migos has since disbanded, and the remaining members – Offset and Quavo — have pursued solo projects. The pain of losing their bandmate and relative, however, is still raw. In May 2024, Quavo honored Takeoff's legacy with a special declaration of "Takeoff Day" in Atlanta, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. "I'm a victim — [but] I got second chance," Quavo said at the event. "When I saw [Takeoff] laying there, I felt like I saw me laying there. So when I'm doing something like the Rocket Foundation, I just wanted to uplift his legacy and keep his name alive. That's why we are here."