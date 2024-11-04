What Tim Walz's Daughter Hope Really Does For A Living

The daughter Tim Walz shares with his wife Gwen couldn't make him more proud. The Democratic vice-presidential nominee couldn't contain his pride while telling a crowd that Hope is a social worker and a ski instructor, a moment that was caught on camera and shared on TikTok in August 2024. But his bond with his daughter, whom Tim and Gwen welcomed after a difficult fertility journey, goes beyond her professional achievements.

Many of their father-daughter moments have gone viral since Vice President Kamala Harris picked him for her ticket, highlighting their adorable relationship. In a resurfaced video from the 2023 Minnesota State Fair, Walz shared how Hope tricked him into going on one of the event's most extreme rides — the slingshot. "Which I don't know what it is, and they're keeping it from me," he said. The video then cuts to footage of the governor next to his daughter on the ride that, well, slingshots riders into the air. He wasn't mad, though. "All right, Minnesota, it's worth it," he said while catching his breath.

Tim seems well aware that his relationship with Hope has the potential to attract the attention of younger voters. In 2019, he even used her in a video to promote Minnesota's hands-free law, which prohibits drivers from holding a cell phone while behind the wheel. While filming it, the two go back and forth, teasing each other's generations as they get their point across. Tim sure is a proud dad.