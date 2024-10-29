Tom Brady's Not-So-Subtle Response To Gisele's Pregnancy News Hints He's In His Feelings
Almost exactly two years after announcing her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is expecting a child with her new boyfriend. And Brady ... might be struggling with it.
Brady has always been a man of poise — both on and off the field. In the pocket, he was always able to stay calm and deliver a touchdown pass when it really mattered. More recently, as a freshly minted commentator for Fox, he's been able to maintain his composure despite feeling ... a bit out of his element. But when Bündchen recently dropped the news that she's going to have a baby with Joaquim Valente, a professional jiu jitsu instructor, Brady's response was not what you'd call subtle. In lieu of a formal statement, he took to Instagram to post a moody pic of a sunset on his Stories. Playing over it was a Chicks cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide," along with lyrics from the song that read, "Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?" Tell us how you really feel, Tom.
We get it though. Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years and had two children together — in addition to raising his first child, Jack, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan. No matter who you are, it's never easy to see someone you've had multiple kids with suddenly make the decision to start a new family.
The divorce was a long time coming
Though their divorce wasn't as contentious as other high profile-splits, it still wasn't an easy one. The drama was palpable back when they announced their intentions to end the marriage in 2022.
Turns out, Tom Brady was aware of Gisele Bündchen's dissatisfaction long before things became official. During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2020 (via USA Today), he confessed, "There was a couple years ago, she didn't feel I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all the sudden when the season would end, that I'd be like, 'Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.'" Obviously, he didn't take her complaints seriously enough. Not too long after he decided to rejoin the NFL after only 40 days of retirement in March 2022, Brady and Bündchen announced their intention to split. She'd simply had enough of him choosing football over family.
In subsequent interviews, Brady unsurprisingly didn't let much of his emotions show. For instance, during a post-game press conference that took place not long after the divorce news dropped in October 2022, he kept things pretty vague and said, "Everyone sitting in this room, everyone sitting at home, is trying to wake up every day doing the best they can do for their families and their career and I'm no different."
Gisele is hopeful about the future
We can't say the same for Gisele Bündchen, though; even recently she's found it hard to talk about the divorce. During an interview with "Today" in March 2024, her emotions got the better of her when host Robin Roberts brought it up and asked her how she was doing.
However, Bündchen eventually gathered her composure and went on to focus on the positives that have resulted from their split. Notably, she said that it's actually been a good thing for her kids to spend time in two different households. After saying that they're "super smart children" and that they've been able to adapt well to the situation, she said, "[It's] more enriching for their lives ... they get to learn from two different worlds, and that's wonderful for them."
That being said, it's likely that they'll be able to adapt to this new situation as well and welcome their new half-sibling into their lives with open arms. Only time will tell how Brady is able to adapt.