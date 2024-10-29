Tom Brady's Not-So-Subtle Response To Gisele's Pregnancy News Hints He's In His Feelings

Almost exactly two years after announcing her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is expecting a child with her new boyfriend. And Brady ... might be struggling with it.

Brady has always been a man of poise — both on and off the field. In the pocket, he was always able to stay calm and deliver a touchdown pass when it really mattered. More recently, as a freshly minted commentator for Fox, he's been able to maintain his composure despite feeling ... a bit out of his element. But when Bündchen recently dropped the news that she's going to have a baby with Joaquim Valente, a professional jiu jitsu instructor, Brady's response was not what you'd call subtle. In lieu of a formal statement, he took to Instagram to post a moody pic of a sunset on his Stories. Playing over it was a Chicks cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide," along with lyrics from the song that read, "Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?" Tell us how you really feel, Tom.

We get it though. Brady and Bündchen were married for 13 years and had two children together — in addition to raising his first child, Jack, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan. No matter who you are, it's never easy to see someone you've had multiple kids with suddenly make the decision to start a new family.