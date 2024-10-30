Disturbing Details Emerge About Liam Payne's Final Hours

Liam Payne's life came to a tragic end on October 16, 2024, when he fell from his hotel balcony while visiting Buenos Aires, and his last few hours were reportedly filled with disturbing events. Initial reports hesitated to confirm whether Payne's shocking death was accidental or the result of suicide. However, it was soon confirmed that the former One Direction singer — who had faced alcohol and substance abuse issues – was under the influence of several substances on the day of his death. According to ABC News, Payne had ingested pink cocaine, which consists of a cocktail of drugs such as as ketamine, crack, and benzodiazepines, on that fateful day.

Payne's partial autopsy report confirms that the fatal head injuries he sustained from his fall, in addition to "multiple traumas" and "internal and external bleeding," killed him. According to Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, medical intervention wasn't possible. "A few minutes later [an] emergency team arrived and confirmed the death of this man who we later learned was from a musical group," he told Argentina's Todo Noticias TV channel (via The Guardian). "He had injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall. There was no way to do anything."

Unfortunately, even more disturbing details about Payne's last hours have emerged in recent days, painting a clearer picture of his last day on earth.