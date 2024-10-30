Disturbing Details Emerge About Liam Payne's Final Hours
Liam Payne's life came to a tragic end on October 16, 2024, when he fell from his hotel balcony while visiting Buenos Aires, and his last few hours were reportedly filled with disturbing events. Initial reports hesitated to confirm whether Payne's shocking death was accidental or the result of suicide. However, it was soon confirmed that the former One Direction singer — who had faced alcohol and substance abuse issues – was under the influence of several substances on the day of his death. According to ABC News, Payne had ingested pink cocaine, which consists of a cocktail of drugs such as as ketamine, crack, and benzodiazepines, on that fateful day.
Payne's partial autopsy report confirms that the fatal head injuries he sustained from his fall, in addition to "multiple traumas" and "internal and external bleeding," killed him. According to Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, medical intervention wasn't possible. "A few minutes later [an] emergency team arrived and confirmed the death of this man who we later learned was from a musical group," he told Argentina's Todo Noticias TV channel (via The Guardian). "He had injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall. There was no way to do anything."
Unfortunately, even more disturbing details about Payne's last hours have emerged in recent days, painting a clearer picture of his last day on earth.
Liam Payne was reportedly unconscious when he fell from his balcony
If a new report is to be believed, it appears that Liam Payne did not commit suicide. According to journalist Paula Varela, based in Argentina, there is CCTV footage of Payne's accident that confirms he fainted before going over the balcony. "There is footage that is not being released to the media with the balcony scene where you see that Liam faints and tragically because of where he is, falls from that balcony. If he had been beside his bed he would have fallen on his bed," said Varela during an appearance on "Socios del Espectáculo" (via the Mirror US). "It's not that he jumped deliberately. This footage is in the official case files," she continued. The footage has not been made public.
Unfortunately, the aftermath of Liam Payne's fall was tragically circulated by TMZ in the immediate hours following his death when they published a partial image of his deceased body in their report. However, the publication eventually removed Payne's photo from its initial report after an outcry from the singer's devoted supporters, who wanted to honor Payne's privacy and dignity. "TMZ posting part of a photo of Liam Payne's dead body in an article announcing his death is beyond deplorable," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I can't tell if I'm losing my mind lately or if society has always been this overtly morally decrepit." It's been viewed over seven million times.
Liam Payne had been going through legal and personal trouble
The CCTV footage of Liam Payne's fall may rule out the possibility of suicide, but reports suggest the singer wasn't in the best headspace before his death. An anonymous person reportedly staying at Payne's hotel claimed that the singer was causing chaos in the hotel lobby. "We had multiple encounters with Liam," they said during a documentary for "Nightline" (via Us Weekly). "[There were] multiple times, he had come down to the lobby, was causing a disturbance. [He] kept being escorted back up to his room." They also claimed that they saw Payne smash his laptop. "And then the final time he came back down, he actually passed out in the lobby of the hotel," they added.
Payne had also been inundated with negativity on social media in the months leading up to his death related, in part, to the unflattering allegations launched by his ex-girlfriend, Maya Henry. According to the Daily Mail, Henry sent Payne, who'd been trying to communicate with her against her will, a cease-and-desist the week he died. "Maya Henry issued a cease and desist last week to Liam Payne following the emergence of new and concerning information," shared her legal team. "She has retained attorneys Marco Crawford and Daniel Cerna to represent her. At this time, that is her only comment on the matter." She'd also previously claimed that his friends implied that her fictionalizing the negative aspects of their romance in her book, "Looking Forward," was impacting him.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).