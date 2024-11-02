What We've Learned About Aaron Hernandez After His Death

The following article includes mentions of suicide and allegations of sexual assault.

The name Aaron Hernandez — an NFL player who rose to fame as a tight end for the famed New England Patriots — can spark many reactions from the public. The Connecticut native quickly became a top player after being drafted in 2010, even playing in the 2012 Super Bowl with the likes of Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady. His career possibilities seemed endless, but Hernandez possessed a darkness that would eventually lead to his demise (as well as others).

In 2013, Hernandez was arrested for the murder of his friend, Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player and then-boyfriend of his fiancé's sister, and was convicted in 2015. Additionally, Hernandez was charged with a 2012 double murder in Boston, but was ultimately acquitted in 2017. After being acquitted of the double murder and preparing to appeal his 2015 murder conviction, things appeared to be looking up for the troubled tight end.

On April 19, 2017, guards found Hernandez dead by suicide in his cell in at only 27. The saga of Aaron Hernandez, however, was far from over. Following his death, his fiancé, Shayanna Jenkins, tried to make sense of his suicide as she was left to care for their young daughter alone. Unfortunately, there would be mounting legal troubles to come, shocking autopsy results, and other dark secrets that would haunt family, friends, as well as the public.