Channing Tatum's Head-Scratching Post Before Zoë Kravitz Split

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's whirlwind romance began with a movie they worked on together. Apparently, it's ending with one, too. On October 29, 2024, Tatum shared an Instagram Story from co-star Dave Bautista featuring a Deadline headline about the upcoming film "Alpha Gang," a sci-fi flick about alien invaders disguised as 1950s bikers. That movie also stars Kravitz, whom Tatum had been dating for three years.

So, what's all the fuss? On the very day Tatum posted about "Alpha Gang," a bombshell dropped: the couple had called it quits on their relationship. News of the couple's engagement broke just about a year prior, in October 2023. As for the reason behind the split? Sources told People it was that same old tired line, "They haven't been on the same page and grew apart."

Tatum and Kravitz, both of whom have previously been married to other people, became romantically linked in the summer of 2021. They met on the set of the 2024 film "Blink Twice," which Kravitz directed and in which Tatum starred. It took a long time for the two to make their relationship public. They confirmed their engagement around the time it happened and attended the ceremony where Zoë's dad, Lenny Kravitz, got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March 2024. But they didn't appear on a red carpet together until the premiere of "Blink Twice" in August.