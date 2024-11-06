One Of J. Lo's Outfits Post-Divorce From Ben Affleck Completely Missed The Mark
Jennifer Lopez, who's been divorced four times, may have had an unfortunate run with love, but fashion has always been her most loyal companion. Sure, Lopez has worn an inappropriate outfit a time or two, but her track record in fashion is unmatched! From the bedazzled costumes she rocks on tour to the figure-baring looks she wears on the red carpet and even her effortlessly chic street style — it's rare that Lopez ever steps out not looking her best! Of course, it's not just her own judgment that has kept her on best-dressed lists over the years; Lopez has had an arsenal of stylists — including Andrea Lieberman, who, interestingly, didn't approve of the iconic green Versace dress she wore in the early aughts. (But we'll forgive her for that).
On all the other days, Lopez had her soon-to-be ex-husband, Ben Affleck, to take style inspiration from. Yes, that's right. During a May 2023 appearance on "Live With Kelly & Mark," Lopez dished on this little-known aspect of their bond. "He doesn't come to the fittings or anything like that, but if, like, I'm getting dressed, and we're going to the red carpet or some big event ... I'm like, 'This one or this one. Do you like this or do you like this?'" she said. In response, Affleck would offer his opinion on which look he preferred, sometimes shocking his then-wife in the process. "Sometimes, it's not what I think, too, which is funny," she continued, adding that he sometimes joked about her lack of clothes.
Unfortunately, one of Lopez's recent post-divorce looks suggests that she consulted neither Affleck nor a stylist before stepping out.
Jennifer Lopez took dressing down to a whole new level
Jennifer Lopez was photographed in late October 2024 wearing an understated, all-black look that was the ultimate fashion no-no. Of course, it's possible that Lopez, whose favorite outfit is vastly different, was simply having an off day. After all, something prompted her to choose a long-sleeved black sweater, accented with two silver buttons, which was totally unforgiving against the paparazzi flashes, exposing her white bra underneath the black fabric (their fault, not hers). She tucked the sweater into baggy black pants that awkwardly stopped just above her ankle, adding a disheveled flair to the whole look. And no, her matching ballet slippers didn't exactly tip the scales in her favor.
While we're not saying Lopez has to be photo-shoot-ready 24/7, that is kinda the standard she's set for herself over the years, so it's a little hard not to notice when she misses the mark. Besides, everyone knows that divorce, no matter how unfortunate, is the best time to flex on your ex. Fortunately, it appears as if Lopez's fashion fail really was one of her rare flukes, as she recently redeemed herself 10 times over! On October 27, Lopez took to Instagram to post her look from the AFI Fest, held annually in Los Angeles, where she donned a white button-down, high-waisted ruched tan shorts, and an oversized blazer against sky-high platform heels. Unsurprisingly, it was a success for fans, who showered her with praise in the comments. "Hey mama, I just have one question... how does it feel to be THAT girl? absolutely stunning!" wrote one fan. Okay, cause same!