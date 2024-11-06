One Of J. Lo's Outfits Post-Divorce From Ben Affleck Completely Missed The Mark

Jennifer Lopez, who's been divorced four times, may have had an unfortunate run with love, but fashion has always been her most loyal companion. Sure, Lopez has worn an inappropriate outfit a time or two, but her track record in fashion is unmatched! From the bedazzled costumes she rocks on tour to the figure-baring looks she wears on the red carpet and even her effortlessly chic street style — it's rare that Lopez ever steps out not looking her best! Of course, it's not just her own judgment that has kept her on best-dressed lists over the years; Lopez has had an arsenal of stylists — including Andrea Lieberman, who, interestingly, didn't approve of the iconic green Versace dress she wore in the early aughts. (But we'll forgive her for that).

On all the other days, Lopez had her soon-to-be ex-husband, Ben Affleck, to take style inspiration from. Yes, that's right. During a May 2023 appearance on "Live With Kelly & Mark," Lopez dished on this little-known aspect of their bond. "He doesn't come to the fittings or anything like that, but if, like, I'm getting dressed, and we're going to the red carpet or some big event ... I'm like, 'This one or this one. Do you like this or do you like this?'" she said. In response, Affleck would offer his opinion on which look he preferred, sometimes shocking his then-wife in the process. "Sometimes, it's not what I think, too, which is funny," she continued, adding that he sometimes joked about her lack of clothes.

Unfortunately, one of Lopez's recent post-divorce looks suggests that she consulted neither Affleck nor a stylist before stepping out.