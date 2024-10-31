Justin Bieber's Massive Unpaid Property Tax Bill Is Another Sad Sign He's Going Broke

The expensive tax oversight is rumored to have made Justin Beiber even more upset with his former business managers at Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, whom he began working with in 2022 but cut ties with in May of this year, though a representative for the group insisted to People, "It was a mutual and seamless transition. It wasn't a fit anymore."

Meanwhile, TMZ claims that Bieber believes his ex-managers lost him piles of cash through bad business decisions and is thinking of suing them, though his team is apparently "split" on getting litigious. Their wariness to sue could be due to the possibility that the blame might lie with Bieber. Tri Star seemed to clear the air of any wrongdoing on their part, saying in a statement obtained by The U.S. Sun, "Justin Bieber is not considering legal action against Tri Star. We did nothing wrong in our brief 18 months of representing him, and he is aware of this. We were not involved in any alleged unpaid property bills."

The headline-grabbing sum is likely a thorn in the side of the "Never Say Never" pop star, who recently became a father and has diapers to pay for. But then again, how to do your taxes feels like a good lesson for some father-son time one day in the future. In the meantime, while Bieber may need to take some classes in financial literacy, he is not exactly hurting for cash. Last year, Bieber sold his entire back catalog of music for more than $200 million dollars. Let's just hope that he remembers to pay any taxes that he needs to on that big chunk of change.