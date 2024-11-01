Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Worn Some Very Scandalous Halloween Costumes
Disgraced former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle has certainly worn some inappropriate outfits over the years. Like most people, Guilfoyle also uses Halloween as an excuse to really push it to the limit. Not one to shy away from showing off her cleavage, one of Kimberly Guilfoyle's most scandalous Halloween costumes was when she dressed up as a witch. The body hugging outfit left little to the imagination, although the fact that her fiancé Donald Trump Jr. dressed up as a man out hunting for witches certainly raised more questions than answers. But cosplaying as a man seeking to hunt his fiancée is the one of the least strange things about Don Jr.'s and Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship.
Whereas the witch hunting Halloween costume is certainly one of the more notorious outfits Guilfoyle has been seen in, it's not the only scandalous Halloween outfit she's ever worn. The outfit Guilfoyle wore to the Mar-A-Lago Halloween bash in 2023 was another one for the ages, as well as being a reminder to how shady Kimberly Guilfoyle can really be.
Kimberly Guilfoyle had an interesting take on witch hunting and Snow White
According to the Daily Mail, the Halloween party at Mar-A-Lago in 2023 was quite the boisterous affair. Seen posing with Little Red Riding Hood, Kimberly Guilfoyle is dressed in a loose interpretation of Snow White. The yellow tulle and satin skirt is a bit short for any Disney Princess to feel comfortable in, and also appears to be ill-fitting. What really attracts the eye, however, is the blue crushed velvet top, which looks one wrong move away from a wardrobe malfunction. Guilfoyle's risque outfit certainly drew attention, but possibly not what she had hoped for.
The Halloween party at Mar-A-Lago took place during Donald Trump's business fraud trial, and his sons Don Jr. and Eric Trump were already in New York preparing for their own court appearances. While everyone was dazzled by Donald Trump showing up to Mar-A-Lago to DJ for the evening, it didn't stop the rumors from swirling about why Guilfoyle was partying in Florida and not helping Don Jr. prepare. For the better part of their relationship, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. have been trying to outrun allegations that their relationship is on the rocks. Partying 3,000 miles away in a scandalous outfit might not be the best option for silencing the haters.