Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Worn Some Very Scandalous Halloween Costumes

Disgraced former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle has certainly worn some inappropriate outfits over the years. Like most people, Guilfoyle also uses Halloween as an excuse to really push it to the limit. Not one to shy away from showing off her cleavage, one of Kimberly Guilfoyle's most scandalous Halloween costumes was when she dressed up as a witch. The body hugging outfit left little to the imagination, although the fact that her fiancé Donald Trump Jr. dressed up as a man out hunting for witches certainly raised more questions than answers. But cosplaying as a man seeking to hunt his fiancée is the one of the least strange things about Don Jr.'s and Kimberly Guilfoyle's relationship.

Whereas the witch hunting Halloween costume is certainly one of the more notorious outfits Guilfoyle has been seen in, it's not the only scandalous Halloween outfit she's ever worn. The outfit Guilfoyle wore to the Mar-A-Lago Halloween bash in 2023 was another one for the ages, as well as being a reminder to how shady Kimberly Guilfoyle can really be.