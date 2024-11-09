The Tragedy Of Barack Obama's Mother Ann Dunham Is So Sad

Ann Dunham raised not only a future president of the United States but one who broke barriers and made history as the first Black American to ever occupy the Oval Office. But she sacrificed a lot to do so. Barack Obama's childhood was spent watching his mother struggle to make ends meet while simultaneously striving to prosper as an academic. None of it was easy, but it was perhaps Dunham's hardships that allowed her to raise an equally determined man.

Dunham became a single mother just two years after giving birth at 18. After Obama's parents divorced, he only saw his father once when he was 10 years old, but his mother still shared nothing but positive stories about Barack Obama Sr. with her son. That wouldn't be the only time Dunham was left to raise a young child on her own. When she and her second husband separated, Obama's half-sister, Maya Soetoro, was also a toddler.

But Dunham never let the struggles get in the way of fighting for what she thought was best for her children. And for her, their education was a priority. Dunham made the hard choice to live apart from her 10-year-old son so that he could get what she considered to be the education he deserved. That determination remained present through her tragic end. She died from cancer in 1995 while fighting with her insurance company to get the medical care she needed. Watching his mother carve her own path with never-ending resilience served as Obama's biggest inspiration.