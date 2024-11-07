The Shady Side Of Jason & Kylie Kelce Everyone Ignores

Celebrities Jason and Kylie Kelce's lives have taken center stage — especially with Travis's whirlwind of a relationship with Taylor Swift gripping the nation. But as we oftentimes find out, not all publicity is good publicity. A-listers are accustomed to battling uncomfortable headlines or having their beef put on blast while the court of public opinion weighs in. It's nothing new for Jason, who is used to the buzz that surrounds him after a 13-year-long career in the NFL and his hit joint podcast "New Heights" that he launched alongside his younger brother in 2022.

It's not the same for his wife, Kylie, however, who is not particularly a fan of the limelight. The couple first met on Tinder in 2014 and went on to tie the knot in 2018 and welcome three daughters together. The event consultant has publicly stated she isn't big on celebrity life, which creates a huge juxtaposition given her husband's career and her brother-in-law's larger-than-life relationship.

Kylie has adapted to her public persona, but it hasn't always been smooth sailing — for her or Jason. The couple has weathered their fair share of controversies, often sticking up for one another when it comes to their marriage or their character. While they may seem like the perfect American family — there's a lot more than meets the eye when it comes to these spouses. Here's a look at the shady side of Jason and Kylie Kelce that everyone ignores.