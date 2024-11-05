The Jaw Dropping Transformation Of Tila Tequila

The following article contains mentions of suicide.

Long before everyone was gushing over famous TikTok stars – some of whom live wildly lavish lives – there was Tila Tequila, one of America's earliest internet celebrities. Tequila amassed a huge following on MySpace in the early 2000s before breaking into modeling, eventually landing her own reality TV show, "A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila."

Surprisingly, her intention was never to be popular. Instead, she wanted to make the most of her talents — acting, singing, and modeling — as she shared with The New York Times in an October 2007 interview. "The press and the media have glorified the celebrity thing and brainwashed people to live in that world," Tequila told the publication. "People try to stand out for nothing and they end up getting quote-unquote famous. I'm not into that at all. If you're just into fame for fame, I'm like, 'Okay, but what are you good at? What can you actually do?'"

Although her future looked promising, being popular on MySpace didn't warrant a long-term career in the limelight; the platform lost traction and became obsolete in popular culture. Between Tequila's own struggles and a new crop of internet sensations continuing to surface, what's left of Tequila's stardom is a ton of memories for her die-hard fans. Here's the story of Tila Tequila's jaw-dropping transformation.

