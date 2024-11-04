J.Lo Ramps Up Her Scandalous Style As Sources Say Ben Affleck Is Ready To Mingle
While Ben Affleck has gone for something of a shabby makeover amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, the same can't be said for his soon-to-be-ex-wife. Au contraire, Lopez's style post-split has taken revenge dressing to a whole new level.
Now, we'll be the first to say that Lopez has never been averse to taking serious fashion risks. (Hello, Versace dress that spawned the creation of Google Image Search!) However, there certainly is a lot to be said for the uber-mini stage she seems to be going through at present. For starters, there was the micro-miniskirt she donned for an "Unstoppable" photo call. In all fairness, the ensemble — which also featured a daringly buttoned button-down shirt, oversized shacket and gravity-defying platform heels — was hardly the most inappropriate outfit Lopez has been caught wearing. However, the fact that she sported a similarly short outfit mere days later is a little surprising. ICYMI, the second look included a coordinated knitted Gucci shorts-and-cardigan set, complete with a slightly darker pair of knee-high boots. (Insert some grandmotherly commentary about the practicalities of knitted shorts and basically bare legs here.)
As is generally the case with the "Let's Get Loud" singer, Lopez looked spectacular in both looks regardless of the rationale behind them. Even so, something about the timing of both outfits does have us thinking her impending divorce has something to do with it.
J.Lo's 'fits come hot on the heels of Ben's return to dating
While Jennifer Lopez has been a fashion icon for decades at this point, meaning a decision to wear woolly shorts and some knee-highs isn't that unexpected, it is worth noting that both of her mini-looks came within days of reports that Ben Affleck is keen to get back on the dating scene. That particular morsel comes from insiders who told the Daily Mail, "Ben has not given up on relationships and finally feels ready to move forward and start dating again."
Of course, one might argue that Affleck, who notoriously tries to avoid celebrity news (and being in it, as evidenced by his and Lopez's awkward moments caught on camera), probably wouldn't see pics of Lopez in her revenge outfits. But, at least when it came to her "Unstoppable" number, he had something of a vested interest in seeing what everyone wore. That's because he's one of the film's producers. Yikes. It's worth noting, however, that Affleck made headlines for giving his ex a glowing review for her part in the film, even amidst the divorce, telling Entertainment Tonight, "Jennifer's spectacular."
It was clear Affleck was referring to Lopez's performance in "Unstoppable," but the same would certainly apply to her daring post-split style. We'd say time will tell if Lopez continues to pull out showstopping numbers as the divorce continues, but let's be real: breakup or not, Lopez is always game for a fashion moment.