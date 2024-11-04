J.Lo Ramps Up Her Scandalous Style As Sources Say Ben Affleck Is Ready To Mingle

While Ben Affleck has gone for something of a shabby makeover amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, the same can't be said for his soon-to-be-ex-wife. Au contraire, Lopez's style post-split has taken revenge dressing to a whole new level.

Now, we'll be the first to say that Lopez has never been averse to taking serious fashion risks. (Hello, Versace dress that spawned the creation of Google Image Search!) However, there certainly is a lot to be said for the uber-mini stage she seems to be going through at present. For starters, there was the micro-miniskirt she donned for an "Unstoppable" photo call. In all fairness, the ensemble — which also featured a daringly buttoned button-down shirt, oversized shacket and gravity-defying platform heels — was hardly the most inappropriate outfit Lopez has been caught wearing. However, the fact that she sported a similarly short outfit mere days later is a little surprising. ICYMI, the second look included a coordinated knitted Gucci shorts-and-cardigan set, complete with a slightly darker pair of knee-high boots. (Insert some grandmotherly commentary about the practicalities of knitted shorts and basically bare legs here.)

As is generally the case with the "Let's Get Loud" singer, Lopez looked spectacular in both looks regardless of the rationale behind them. Even so, something about the timing of both outfits does have us thinking her impending divorce has something to do with it.