Taylor Swift Looks So Different Without Her Trademark Bangs

Taylor Swift is one of those famous stars in Hollywood who look surprisingly different without their signature look — think Jason Momoa without his iconic beard or Jelly Roll sans his facial tattoos. For Swift, it's her bold red lip and straightened bangs that Swifties around the world have come to associate with her. (The key word here is "straightened," as Swift was born with naturally curly hair.) The origin of Swift's trademark bangs can be traced back to her January 2012 Vogue cover shoot, where Swift decided to fully embrace the look. "I was on a photoshoot and they wanted to do, like, clip-in bangs and straighten my hair. I just said, 'Why don't you just cut them?' They did," she told Huff Post in 2011 about her new hairstyle. The "Folklore" singer added that she'd always dreamed of getting bangs when asked what inspired her hair transformation. "I've loved the way that bangs look on other people," Swift explained. "I always seem to want to straighten my hair in the winter. And I think I just decided to go a step further this time."

Since then, her bangs have become such a defining feature of her image that fans have started to wonder whether Swift will ever outgrow the look. (Spoiler alert: They hope not!) On the rare occasions that she does go out without her trademark hairstyle, however, Swift looks nearly unrecognizable, such as when she attended the 2015 Elle Style Awards in London (see below). For the ceremony, Swift arrived on the red carpet wearing a green strap dress with her hair styled slick straight and tucked behind her ears. It wasn't the only time fans saw her without bangs, though.