We Shaved Jason Momoa's Beard For Him & He Looks So Different
Asked to picture Jason Momoa, we have no doubts that the first image to pop into your head would be his trademark beard (well, one of the first things, anyway). However, we couldn't help but wonder what the "Aquaman" star would look like sans facial hair. Enter, Static Media's photo editor, who pulled through with an exclusive look at a baby-faced Momoa. Buckle up, kids, because this one is a shocker.
First thing's first, a disclaimer, because as many a Momoa admirer may remember, the actor actually did go beard-free back in 2019. He did so for his role in "Dune," but given just how famous his beard has become, he used the actual shaving process to bring attention to a cause close to his heart. That is, the benefits of swapping to canned water, rather than plastic water bottles. Momoa shared the video of himself shaving while outlining the recyclability of aluminum to his eponymous YouTube channel. Unsurprisingly, said video was titled, "Goodbye Drogo ... I SHAVED!" Goodbye Drogo, indeed — the star looked incredibly different without the beard.
Having said that, while the YouTube shaving sesh certainly gave fans a hint of what Momoa looks like without facial hair, he was still left with some stubble ... and as is often the case in this modern world we live in, well, we wanted more. However, it turns out what we really got was more than we bargained for.
Jason Momoa is unrecognizable without stubble
While Jason Momoa looked different when he shaved his beard in 2019, the result of Static Media's photo editor's exclusive mock-up was even more dramatic — so much so that we did a double take. With no stubble or five o'clock shadow, Momoa couldn't have looked more different ... and let's just say, we hope he never tries this look out, IRL. We wanted to see it, we saw it, and we're happy to go right back to the Momoa we know and love, TSYM.
Something tells us Momoa's kids with Lisa Bonet would probably feel the same way. After all, he told Newsweek his shave wasn't exactly well-received by them (and that's with stubble!). In fact, he told the outlet of their reaction, "My kids just looked at me." Not exactly surprising, as he went on to explain that they had never actually even seen him clean shaven.
On the off chance that the "Aquaman" actor is considering a change, we'd be much more in favor of a haircut. Of course, we're not exactly advocating for a major switch-up, because as our in-house photo editors have demonstrated, Momoa does look wildly different without his signature hairdo. As with the shaved beard, though, the star has actually done that IRL in the past (also to raise awareness about single-use plastics) — and it wasn't awful. That said, we think most would be in agreement when we say Momoa's long locks are perfect as they are.