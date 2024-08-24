We Shaved Jason Momoa's Beard For Him & He Looks So Different

Asked to picture Jason Momoa, we have no doubts that the first image to pop into your head would be his trademark beard (well, one of the first things, anyway). However, we couldn't help but wonder what the "Aquaman" star would look like sans facial hair. Enter, Static Media's photo editor, who pulled through with an exclusive look at a baby-faced Momoa. Buckle up, kids, because this one is a shocker.

First thing's first, a disclaimer, because as many a Momoa admirer may remember, the actor actually did go beard-free back in 2019. He did so for his role in "Dune," but given just how famous his beard has become, he used the actual shaving process to bring attention to a cause close to his heart. That is, the benefits of swapping to canned water, rather than plastic water bottles. Momoa shared the video of himself shaving while outlining the recyclability of aluminum to his eponymous YouTube channel. Unsurprisingly, said video was titled, "Goodbye Drogo ... I SHAVED!" Goodbye Drogo, indeed — the star looked incredibly different without the beard.

Having said that, while the YouTube shaving sesh certainly gave fans a hint of what Momoa looks like without facial hair, he was still left with some stubble ... and as is often the case in this modern world we live in, well, we wanted more. However, it turns out what we really got was more than we bargained for.