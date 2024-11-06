Christina Hall's Tacky Jacuzzi Commercial Is The Tell-Tale Sign Ex Josh Is Making Her Broke
If there's one thing we know about divorces, it's that they're never cheap, which Christina Hall knows all too well. The "Flip or Flop" star is on her third divorce, this time from her ex-husband Josh Hall, having filed on July 15. Things are already getting messy, with Christina accusing her HGTV co-star of transferring $35,000 from their joint bank account to his personal one. "He transferred money from a joint bank account solely to pay the bills on one of their rental properties, which he has continued to manage following their separation. It was used in the ordinary course of business. Nothing was 'stolen,'" a person from Josh's camp stated to Page Six.
Well, it seems the HGTV star needs to recoup her attorney's fees, as she took on the job of a spokesperson for Jacuzzi Bath Remodel — and the commercial shared by the company on Instagram isn't doing her any favors. With her stilted dialogue and questionable acting skills, it's clear Christina isn't delivering. "Worst spokesperson ever. She can't talk," a fan commented.
Another posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Another day, another s****y Jacuzzi Bath Remodel commercial with that annoying, Christina Hall, muppet. She has ZERO cadence..." Despite the critics, Christina still has to have some cash flow coming in, as her legal battles are far from over.
Christina Hall's legal fees keep mounting up amid her divorce from Josh
After filing for divorce from Josh Hall, Christina Hall had put their home up for sale for over $4 million, but her ex immediately put the kibosh on it. As reported by the Daily Mail, she listed the Tennessee estate without his go-ahead, and although she purchased it prior to their marriage, Josh is claiming he won't get his fair share of the sale. He also stated that according to their agreement, he was allowed to stay in the house while it was unoccupied, but otherwise, it was Christina's to use. She was making some money off of it by renting it out. "She is enjoying our community residence. She is in control of our entire marital estate. She has cut me out of our businesses post-separation, impacting my earnings," he wrote in the legal filing.
Christina and Josh's nasty divorce is amping up. The "Christina In The Country" star accused Josh of requesting $65,000 a month for alimony, People reported. The realtor hit back at his ex's claims through a rep who stated, "This filing is riddled with provably false statements. For one, Josh never requested $65,000 in support. That's false." It remains to be seen when the divorce drama will end, but if Christina wants to keep living her lavish lifestyle, she's going to have to keep making those Jacuzzi commercials until it does.