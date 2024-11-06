Christina Hall's Tacky Jacuzzi Commercial Is The Tell-Tale Sign Ex Josh Is Making Her Broke

If there's one thing we know about divorces, it's that they're never cheap, which Christina Hall knows all too well. The "Flip or Flop" star is on her third divorce, this time from her ex-husband Josh Hall, having filed on July 15. Things are already getting messy, with Christina accusing her HGTV co-star of transferring $35,000 from their joint bank account to his personal one. "He transferred money from a joint bank account solely to pay the bills on one of their rental properties, which he has continued to manage following their separation. It was used in the ordinary course of business. Nothing was 'stolen,'" a person from Josh's camp stated to Page Six.

Well, it seems the HGTV star needs to recoup her attorney's fees, as she took on the job of a spokesperson for Jacuzzi Bath Remodel — and the commercial shared by the company on Instagram isn't doing her any favors. With her stilted dialogue and questionable acting skills, it's clear Christina isn't delivering. "Worst spokesperson ever. She can't talk," a fan commented.

Another posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Another day, another s****y Jacuzzi Bath Remodel commercial with that annoying, Christina Hall, muppet. She has ZERO cadence..." Despite the critics, Christina still has to have some cash flow coming in, as her legal battles are far from over.